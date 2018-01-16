Wireless internet provider Beacon Broadband reveals 12 new roles in Derry

Beacon Broadband, an NI-based wireless internet provider, has announced that it will create 12 new positions at its Derry office.

Some good news for jobseekers and Netflix streamers alike today (16 January) with the announcement that Derry-based Beacon Broadband, a provider of high-speed wireless broadband to homes and businesses, is creating 12 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

The company was established in 2016 to capitalise on a gap in the wireless broadband market created as a result of the increased popularity of media streaming.

Beacon Broadband hopes that the addition of the new roles will help it increase its export sales and grow its base in the Republic of Ireland market.

Given Ireland’s paltry broadband and mobile speeds when ranked globally, the country really is fertile ground for a big broadband player to come in and deliver the streaming speeds we all deserve.

The company prides itself on not relying on either contracts or phone lines, and frequently stresses that “the speed we promise is the speed you’ll receive”, perhaps a veiled reference to recent controversy courted by Virgin Media when it was revealed that customers were not getting the broadband speeds they were promised.

The internet firm is seeking installers, sales support staff, an office manager and a technical engineer. Invest NI has offered the company £48,000 towards the creation of the new jobs.

“Helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete and grow in export markets is a priority for Invest NI,” explained Des Gartland, Invest NI’s north-west regional manager, while welcoming the news of expansion during a visit to the company’s base of operations.

“We are confident that this is only the beginning for Beacon Broadband, and we look forward to building on our relationship with the company in the coming years.”

Also speaking about the news, managing director of Beacon Broadband, Brian McCourt, said: “Our company ethos is built on providing strong customer service backed by the provision of guaranteed service speeds and uptime. Using the latest technology, we offer speeds that rival fibre broadband in areas that have little or no broadband access.

“This is making us a very attractive proposition to many consumers across both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. Invest NI assistance is helping us grow our business by recruiting additional employees to help increase our sales in export markets.”