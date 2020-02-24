Belfast-based Seopa announces the creation of 31 new jobs

Seopa, which is based in Belfast’s Linen Quarter, is hiring for 31 new roles across IT, e-business development, marketing, sales and data science.

Today (24 February), Northern Irish intelligent comparison solutions company Seopa announced that it will create 31 new jobs as part of a plan to double revenue at the firm.

The company, which operates price comparison websites for UK insurance, utilities and financial services firms, is behind websites such as Quotezone.co.uk, which was launched in 2005, and CompareNI.com, which launched in 2009.

Founded by Greg Wilson in 2003, Seopa has received £390,000 from Invest NI to help fund the new roles, as well as company-wide training and development. The company is headquartered in Belfast’s Linen Quarter.

Seopa said that the new roles will offer average salaries of more than £35,000, and the business will seek key figures such as head of product and chief financial officer, as well as IT, sales and marketing professionals.

Building on success

Wilson commented: “We have grown Quotezone.co.uk to become one of the UK’s leading insurance comparison platforms, while CompareNI.com has grown to become the leading price comparison site in Northern Ireland.

“More than 3m people now use our sites to compare quotes each year, and we have partnered with hundreds of panel members, affiliates and co-brand partners as we’ve scaled up our business.

“We now want to build on this success and grow our market share. We plan to do this by investing significantly in our team with training and development, creating 31 new roles. We are also enhancing our systems and products to ensure they remain cutting edge as we enter new markets and compete with a broader group of competitors.”

Wilson said that new senior hires will play a “central role” in helping the business to achieve its “ambitious” growth plans.

“A raft of other new positions in e-business development, IT, sales and marketing are also being created, while a new training programme will ensure team members at every level have the skills they need to help us deliver our growth strategy,” he added.

Invest NI’s director of scaling, Grainne McVeigh, said that Seopa has an “impressive growth history”, and that the latest round of investment will ensure that the company is well placed to meet its scaling plans.

“This local company is part of our scaling initiative, which focuses on helping companies be more competitive and achieve sustainable growth,” she said. “Greg has already shown his commitment to this as a participant of the Leadership for Growth programme and is now implementing a company-wide training and development programme to support his vision for the business.”