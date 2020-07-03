Fashion-tech firm Bezzu announces expansion plans and new jobs in Dublin

Online retail platform Bezzu is bringing its development team in-house as it prepares to expand in the coming months.

Bezzu, a Dublin-headquartered fashion-tech start-up, plans to hire six developers for various roles as it prepares to expand its operations internationally.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, Bezzu chief marketing officer Lauren Murphy explained that Enterprise Ireland is supporting the start-up as it brings its development in-house.

Bezzu has developed an app that allows consumers to shop for fashion, beauty and homewares from independent retailers, with the goal of helping smaller stores and brands compete against online giants.

The start-up first launched its e-commerce platform during the Covid-19 crisis. Over the course of the next six months, it plans to expand the platform to the UK, Europe, Australia and the US.

The company is based on Bath Avenue in Ballsbridge, with a second office for an in-house studio where Bezzu does weekly fashion shoots for its retail partners.

“The business aims to connect fashion lovers everywhere with the best independent boutiques on the planet, guiding shoppers away from bland, copycat and throwaway fast fashion, to unique and individual fashion choices,” Murphy explained.

She said that the start-up is now looking for six new developers, including senior front-end and back-end developers, and developers that have experience in building Android and iOS apps.

Murphy added that the start-up aims to help retailers put their best “digital foot” forward by helping them to build online stores, and creating a platform for connecting brands, retailers and customers.

“In order to achieve this, our dev team will be a pivotal driving force, working consistently to create an end-to-end technology platform, purpose-built to connect and support the independent retail ecosystem worldwide,” she said.

“We are particularly interested in qualified candidates who have an interest in fashion. At Bezzu, we are passionate about gender diversity and urge all developers to apply.”

Applications for jobs at Bezzu can be made here.