12 companies you’ll find at the NIBRT biopharma careers event

Are you heading to the NIBRT careers event this year? If so, you may be interested to see the catalogue of employers recruiting there.

This Saturday (13 April), NIBRT will host its sixth annual Careers in Biopharma event to showcase some of the biggest names in biopharma to prospective employees.

As the Irish biopharma industry continues to grow, it has never been a better time for those interested in a life sciences career to start their journey.

But with so many major biopharma players set up in Ireland, how do you choose which company is right for you? Getting the opportunity to speak to representatives and current employees from some of those companies can go a long way towards making your decision.

Check out the companies that will be at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event below.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the largest biotech in the world, with facilities and offices set up across 60 countries. The biopharma giant has a large family of companies, many of which have major operations in Ireland, including Janssen, DePuy Synthes and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care.

Sanofi

French life sciences company Sanofi produces drugs across a broad swathe of therapeutic disciplines, treating illnesses such as MS and diabetes. It operates multiple sites dotted around Ireland and its products are focused on rare inherited disorders, kidney disease, orthopaedics, cancer and diagnostic testing.

Allergan

Pharma company Allergan operates in approximately 100 countries but is headquartered in Dublin. The company operates two manufacturing facilities, one in Dublin and one in Westport, Co Mayo. Allergan specialises in eye care for conditions such as retinal disease and glaucoma as well as medical aesthetics such as dermal fillers.

Amgen

Amgen operates a major facility in Dún Laoghaire with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities bulking up the company’s global operations and employing hundreds of people. It is a world leader in the life sciences sphere and produces a broad array of therapies across all areas of medicine.

Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company that was established in Barcelona in 1940, and now has 20,000 employees across 30 countries. The company established its Irish operation in Dublin in 2013, which serves as the management centre for the global bioscience division. It also serves as a hub for labelling, packing, final conditioning and distribution of finished plasma products.

Takeda

Hot on the heels of its recent recruitment drive at NIBRT, Takeda will be returning to present at the careers event this year. Earlier this year, Takeda announced that it completed its acquisition of Irish-headquartered biologics firm Shire in a high-profile multibillion-dollar deal. Recently, the company also confirmed plans to invest hundreds of millions in a new greenfield facility in Co Meath.

AbbVie

For the second year in a row, research-driven pharma player AbbVie will be setting up shop at the NIBRT event. AbbVie is one of the top life sciences companies around the globe and produces what is currently the bestselling drug in the world, Humira, used to treat a variety of ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. It operates a total of five sites around Ireland.

Alexion

Alexion opened its first Irish facility in Blanchardstown in 2013, which serves as the company’s global supply chain and quality operations. Since then, Alexion’s Irish operation has grown, leading to hundreds of employees and the construction of an aseptic vial-fill-finish facility in Athlone. The company specialises in developments for patients with rare diseases.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

BMS is the product of a 1989 merger that brought together the Squibb corporation and Bristol-Myers. It has a number of Irish hubs including a large, state-of-the-art biologics facility in Cruiserath in Dublin and a manufacturing facility in Shannon, Co Clare. It employs thousands of people all over the globe, including more than 500 in Ireland.

Emerson

Emerson is a different kind of company in the biopharma sector, focusing on automation solutions and systems necessary for biopharma facilities. In March 2018, Emerson teamed up with NIBRT, providing products worth €1m to help train the next generation of biopharma workers on the latest technologies designed to optimise pharmaceutical production. Emerson operates in Ireland out of a facility in Cork.

WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, headquartered in China, is an open-access biologics technology platform that offers end-to-end services in order to accelerate the development and manufacturing of biologics. Last year the company announced a massive €325m investment to create 400 jobs over five years in Dundalk.

MSD

MSD has a long history in Ireland, with four major sites in Dublin, Carlow, Cork and Tipperary. These sites are involved in the production of more than 60pc of the company’s global top 20 products. In October 2018, the company announced plans to build a new standalone manufacturing plant in Carlow, next to its existing facility, creating 170 jobs in the process.

