Looking for your dream job within the biopharma sector? Find out which top companies you can meet at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event.

For those looking for a career in the world of biopharma, it can seem like a complex place. Even if you know who the major players are within the space, you might not know a whole lot else.

Luckily, the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is hosting a biopharma careers fair for those interested in working in the industry.

This year, some of the biggest names in biopharma will attend the NIBRT Careers in Biopharma event, which takes place on Saturday 14 April. Those who want to work within the biopharma sphere will have an incredible opportunity to talk to people who work for some of the major facilities.

Top talent will be able to find out the kind of roles available, and what those companies are looking for in prospective candidates. So, which companies can you meet at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event?

Amgen

Pharma giant Amgen is a major player for anyone interested in working in biotech, with more than 500 employees between Ireland and the UK.

In 2015, Amgen opened its $300m facility in Dún Laoghaire with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities bulking up the company’s global operations. Its other office in Ireland is in Santry, Dublin.

Shire

Shire is an international biopharmaceutical company that specialises in serving those with rare diseases and other conditions.

Earlier this year, PharmaTimes reported that Shire’s investigational therapy, SHP647, had been awarded ‘orphan drug’ status, which qualifies the company for incentives such as tax credits. Recently, Shire teamed up with NIBRT to train employees for the company’s new facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

BioMarin

US biotech company BioMarin has offices and facilities around the world, including in Dublin and Cork.

Last year saw a two-year expansion to BioMarin’s Shanbally site in Cork finally reach completion, with an expanded warehouse, new administration and utility offices, a canteen, and conference facilities.

NIBRT

Of course, those interested in a career in biopharma can also meet the host of the event, NIBRT.

This is a global centre of excellence for training and research in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. It recently announced a partnership with Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University to create the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing.

The NIBRT facility is a purpose-built, multifunctional building that replicates the most modern industrial bioprocessing.

MSD

MSD has a long legacy in Ireland that stretches back over the last 50 years and, in that time, the company has invested more than $2.5bn in expanding and developing its facilities here.

MSD’s Irish sites in Dublin, Carlow, Cork and Tipperary are involved in the production of more than 60pc of the company’s global top 20 products.

Sanofi

Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health, primarily in the prescription medicine market.

The multinational revealed plans in January to buy Ablynx, a biopharmaceutical firm based in Ghent, Belgium, specialising in the discovery and development of nanobodies.

Janssen Sciences Ireland

Janssen Sciences Ireland has operated a biopharmaceutical supply chain facility on its 40-hectare site in Ringaskiddy since 2005.

Late last year, the pharma player announced a massive expansion in Cork, and is due to add 200 permanent jobs.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Globally, pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) employs more than 27,000 people, including about 550 in Ireland.

The BMS Irish workforce is spread across four facilities, including two pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facilities and a drug testing facility in Dublin, and another manufacturing facility in Shannon, Co Clare.

AbbVie

AbbVie is spread across five sites in Ireland, comprising three manufacturing facilities in Sligo and Cork, and two Dublin offices performing commercial and operations activities.

Last year, the US multinational announced a partnership with Irish start-up Genomics Medicine Ireland to map 45,000 genomes of Irish people for use in improved drug development.