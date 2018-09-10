These 7 thriving tech companies are all recruiting in the Boston area right now

If you haven’t heard already, Boston is a thriving sci-tech hub brimming with excellent opportunities. These are some of the companies recruiting in the North American city right now.

If you haven’t been paying serious attention to Boston and the greater Boston area, you need to start doing so immediately.

For one, it is home to some of the most illustrious educational institutions in the world, such as MIT, Harvard and Yale. Its sci-tech ecosystem is world-class; there is a perfect blend of large multinationals and exciting start-ups represented – more than enough to whet the appetite of any would-be techie.

Whether you’re already sold on the place or still tentatively considering, we think you’ll be interested to hear about some of the top companies in Boston that are hiring right now across a variety of disciplines.

Globoforce

Human capital management firm Globoforce is co-headquartered in Dublin and in the greater Boston area (Framingham, Massachusetts). The company was first founded in 1999 with one simple question: what would workplaces be like if they focused more on human connection than data collection?

Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength in both locations. It has been honoured numerous times by The Boston Globe as one of the top places to work. It was also recently revealed to be one of the best workplaces in Europe.

If you’re interested in working at either office, you’ll be happy to know Globoforce is recruiting in both Ireland and the US.

Fidelity Investments

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is actually headquartered in Boston. It’s the fourth-largest asset manager in the world with $2.4trn in assets under its management as of December 2017.

As of 2016, the company employs 5,000 people in the Boston area at its corporate headquarters. It has operations dotted all across the US, which houses its largest software development facility.

Fidelity arrived on Irish shores in 1996 as a European offshore development centre. It now employs more than 1,000 people with offices in Dublin and Galway.

The offices in Boston, Dublin and Galway are hiring now.

BMS

Biotech company Bristol-Myers Squibb has a massive presence in Ireland, most notably its state-of-the-art facility at Cruiserath. There is some pretty fabulous work being done in Ireland for the firm but, fortunately, Boston isn’t missing out entirely. The company is expected to open a new 300-person drug discovery R&D centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the end of 2018.

To facilitate excellent work, BMS needs excellent people. It is taking on new recruits both in Ireland and the greater Boston area.

Deloitte

We report often on how exciting Deloitte’s Irish operation is. Its new EMEA blockchain lab is but one recent example that demonstrates how forward-thinking a company it is.

Its US operation is equally something to get excited about, though. Deloitte and its subsidiaries have more than 80,000 employees in the US, some of whom are based at its Boston office.

In March 2019, Deloitte’s Josh Bersin (founder of Bersin by Deloitte) is set to deliver a keynote at the HRD Summit, an international HR event at which human resource management thought leaders and visionaries will convene to bandy about some of the most pressing issues in the business world.

Fortunately for you, Deloitte’ wings in Boston and Ireland are taking on talented new recruits right now.

Shire

Shire is a global biotech firm headquartered in Ireland that focuses on creating medicines to treat rare and debilitating diseases. Though its main hub is in Dublin, its manufacturing facility is in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

It is safe to say that Shire is a big deal in Boston, the site of its US operational headquarters. Its address in the area is 300 Shire Way in Lexington.

Just last year, Shire elected to consolidate 3,000 of its workers to two main sites in Lexington and Cambridge.

It has a variety of positions available in both Boston and Ireland, which you can learn more about here.

Amgen

Amgen says its mission is simple: to serve patients. It expresses this ethos both at its Irish facility in Dún Laoghaire and its site in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Our Cambridge facility enables our colleagues to pursue these efforts by bringing innovative process facilitation, R&D and process development together under one roof,” it says.

Its Boston biomanufacturing environment includes a scale-up lab visible to the public, offering insight into the development process of the drugs it creates to aid those living with illnesses such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

If you’d like to know more about working with Amgen in either Ireland or Boston, you can check out some of the available roles on its careers page.

Accenture

Accenture opened a new innovation hub in Boston in January 2018, creating 400 highly skilled technology jobs in the area. It was recently named a top place to work by The Boston Globe in its annual list of some of the best organisations to work with 1,000 employees or more.

This mirrors the situation in Dublin; Accenture’s innovative R&D centre at Hanover Quay has a sterling reputation, and it always puts creating a positive employee experience first.

If you’re interested in opportunities in either Boston or Ireland, you’ll be happy to know Accenture is seeking applicants for a variety of roles.

