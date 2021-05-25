GDPR consultancy to create 16 new jobs in Northern Ireland

The new jobs at Briefed will be remote, with opportunities in sales, marketing, operations and IT.

Briefed, a company that specialises in GDPR compliance, plans to create 16 new positions in Northern Ireland. The plan was announced today (25 May), which is the third anniversary of the regulation’s implementation.

The company was founded by managing director Orlagh Kelly, who is a barrister and legal technologist. With support from Invest NI, Kelly and her team are investing more than £760,000 in the region, creating new remote roles in sales, marketing, operations and IT and developing further training for existing employees in Northern Ireland.

Briefed is based on Arthur Street in Belfast and also has offices in Dublin, London and San Francisco. It provides GDPR training, certification and consultancy services to clients in legal, medical, financial services and retail, among other industries.

George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI, said the new jobs at the company would offer “highly competitive salaries”.

“Briefed is an innovative, locally grown firm which is investing heavily in growing its customer base and ultimately driving sales growth,” he said. “Since taking part in our Propel programme in 2013, we’ve worked in close partnership with the company to help it get to the level it is at now.

“To complement the company’s growth, we’re also offering support towards a strategic skills development programme. This will upskill new and existing staff in key areas of management and leadership, digital sales and cybersecurity, so that it can successfully service its customer base and secure new business in the growing cyber market.”

Kelly added that GDPR compliance is a growing issue in an increasingly digital world, with some companies facing large fines when their processes have been insufficient.

“Many businesses now operate solely online, and a considerable amount of data is exchanged remotely, making them very vulnerable,” she said.

“After successfully developing our GDPR compliance digital platform, our focus is to expand and bring more expertise in-house, so that we become the go-to GDPR provider for companies. We’ve focused on the UK market so far, but the growth of our team will help us secure wins in new markets, starting with the Republic of Ireland.

“By investing in our people and their skills, we will create a team that is fully equipped with the expertise and confidence to take our business to the next level internationally. The roles will also help us to increase our own online presence through digital sales, so that we can scale faster globally.”

