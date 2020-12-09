Legal software firm Brightflag set to hire in Dublin

The company will recruit for 60 new roles across Dublin, New York and Sydney next year after raising €23m in growth equity funding.

Legal spend management platform Brightflag has announced 60 new jobs on the back of a €23m growth equity funding round. The round was led by One Peak, with participation from existing investors Sands Capital Ventures and Frontline Ventures.

Brightflag will use the money to drive product innovation and expand internationally, with around half of the new roles set to open up at its Dublin headquarters.

The company’s platform uses AI to give clients visibility of the rates and subtotals within a legal invoice, as well as the necessary tasks and activities. Its customers include AccuWeather, Dropbox, Ocado and Volvo. According to Dropbox’s vice-president of legal, Dan Cook, the platform “transformed” how his team manages legal spend by automating time-consuming processes.

Brightflag, which is based at Le Pole House on Dublin’s Ship Street Great, was founded in 2014 by CEO Ian Nolan and COO Alex Kelly. Nolan had experience at CortBase, a business-intelligence platform for law firms, while Kelly is a qualified lawyer who had worked as an associate in Matheson.

The business also has offices in New York and Sydney. In a blog post written by Nolan, he said the company will be hiring “across every department over the next few quarters”.

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Brightflag reported that it has almost doubled its annual recurring revenue in the past year. The company said that its growth is being spurred by the ongoing need for digital transformation in the legal sector.

“For the second time in the last 15 years, companies are grappling with the legal and financial implications of a global recession,” Nolan said. “Brightflag is providing corporate legal departments with unparalleled visibility into their operations as they work to maximise the strategic value of their spending.”

Brightflag’s Dublin vacancies will be rolled out over the course of 2021. Keep an eye out for updates on the openings here.