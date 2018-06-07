Centaur Fund Services to open Maynooth office and create 30 jobs

Maynooth gets a boost with the news that Centaur Fund Services will open doors in the Kildare town and create 30 jobs.

Centaur Fund Services today (7 June) announced that it is to open its second Irish office in Maynooth, Co Kildare, creating 30 jobs in financial services over the next two years.

This brings the firm’s total number of global offices up to eight. Employees working at this newly minted Maynooth location will provide fund services to both Europe and the United States.

Centaur delivers independent fund administration and regulatory services to hedge funds, funds of hedge funds, private equity and real-estate funds, and insurance-linked securities funds.

“We are very excited about opening a second office in Ireland,” said Karen Malone, founding partner of Centaur Fund Services. “Over the past year, we have opened new offices in the United States, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg. We are delighted to continue this momentum and expand in our home territory.”

She added: “We moved our headquarters to Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in 2015 to accommodate staff growth, and the Maynooth office will also facilitate this growth as our client base develops.”

Enda McDonnell, manager of fintech at Enterprise Ireland, also celebrated the news and said: “Enterprise Ireland supports innovative Irish companies with global ambition to scale to international markets and win business overseas, and Centaur is a great example of this.

“It is fast becoming a leading company in fund services and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to support the firm as it continues on its growth trajectory, expanding its reach further into global markets and strengthening its customer base.”

Minister of State for Finance Michael D’Arcy, TD, said this news comes at a time when Maynooth is experiencing considerable growth due to an influx of top-tier businesses electing to establish a presence there, particularly in the area of financial services. “Broadening the distribution of financial services investment across the country is a key priority for me.”