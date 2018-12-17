Central Pharma to recruit 100 at Tralee facility over next five years

Central Pharma CEO Alwyn Smit announced that the firm plans to set up shop in Ireland, aiming to create more stability for its European customers post-Brexit.

Pharmaceutical packaging company Central Pharma has revealed plans to create 100 new roles in Tralee, Co Kerry, over the next five years.

It intends to establish an EMEA accredited contract packaging and supply centre that will be based at the IDA’s newly constructed Advanced Technology building at the Kerry Business Park.

Discussing the news, Central Pharma CEO Alwyn Smit was quick to note that Ireland offers the company a more stable environment from which to service its European customers given that Brexit fast approaches.

Smit also praised the fact that the site was “an excellent turnkey property solution” and that a third-level institute, IT Tralee, shares the location. “We want to work together with IT Tralee to expand our digital supply chain solutions for pharma.”

Technical director David Hodgson added: “It is a great opportunity for us to introduce our services into an established pharma locality with this impressive site and ecosystem to work within.”

Also celebrating the news was Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, who said: “The project is a significant investment for Tralee, Kerry and the south-west region, which will benefit the local economy and create a substantial number of jobs. It will add significantly to the life sciences cluster in the region and act as an excellent reference seller for IDA for further investment.”

He continued: “It has also proved the value of IDA Ireland creating these Advanced Technology buildings and Advanced Office buildings in regional locations to strengthen their offering in working to attract foreign direct investment.”

Central Pharma is a privately owned UK-headquartered outsource partner to pharmaceutical and nutraceutical services. It offers a broad range of services at all levels of the supply chain including (but not limited to) filling, secondary packaging, serialisation and warehousing.

It handles products supplied to more than 60 countries worldwide. The products are imported into the EU and qualified by release testing in controlled laboratories before being released to the markets by Central Pharma.