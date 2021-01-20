Logistics firm CH Robinson to hire 30 in Cork

The supply chain logistics company is establishing a new technology development centre in Cork city, with roles for IT professionals.

CH Robinson, a global logistics company for supply chain professionals, has announced the opening of a new technology centre in Cork city. It plans to hire more than 30 new technology staff there over the next three years.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, welcomed the announcement. He said that the new positions will be in IT and that Cork’s “strong talent pool” will help the company expand its operations in Ireland.

US-headquartered CH Robinson has more than $20bn in freight under management, 18m shipments annually, 124,000 customers and 76,000 contract carriers.

Mike Neill, CH Robinson’s CTO, described the Cork expansion as “yet another commitment” the company is making to investing in its technology for industry. It follows a recent expansion in Warsaw, Poland, which brought the company’s global technology and analytics headcount to more than 1,000 staff.

“The talent and technology community in Cork, along with our new managing director Tyler Patterson’s extensive experience in Europe and at CH Robinson, will be a great match for delivering on solutions that lower shipping costs, simplify processes, drive greater visibility and reliability through data and technology, and increase overall efficiencies for our customers,” Neill said.

Patterson has been working at CH Robinson for almost 12 years, having joined the company as a programmer and analyst in 2009. He said that the new technology development centre in Cork will “contribute to creating the newest solutions that keep driving the logistics industry forward”.

“At CH Robinson, we are actively collaborating with our diverse portfolio of customers to solve their supply chain challenges, and then applying those learnings to benefit all our customers and carriers,” Patterson added.

The new centre is being established with support from IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said CH Robinson’s arrival in Cork is a “welcome addition to the established tech cluster in the south-west”.

Learn more about jobs at CH Robinson here. The company is currently advertising for a number of roles in Cork including DevOps engineers.