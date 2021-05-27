€5m pharma investment to create 60 new jobs in Galway

Loughrea-headquartered Chanelle Pharma is expanding its manufacturing operations into Ballinasloe.

As part of a €5m investment announced today (27 May), Irish company Chanelle Pharma is to expand its manufacturing operations to Ballinasloe, Co Galway. With support from Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, it will create 60 new jobs over the next five years as it builds on its existing 65,000 sq ft facility in the region.

Chanelle Pharma is a privately owned manufacturer of generic medicines for humans and animals. Its founder, veterinary surgeon Michael Burke, set up the company in 198. Since then it has grown to a team of 570 people with facilities across Loughrea and Oranmore in Galway and Amman in Jordan.

It has the largest number of animal health licenses registered of any company in the EU (3,000) and last year entered the US market after securing FDA approval for its Spot On manufacturing facility.

Chanelle Pharma exports to more than 96 countries with key markets in the EU, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, the Middle East and the US.

The company will initially relocate its pet distribution business from Loughrea, the site of its corporate headquarters, to IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Ballinasloe. It will also convert the existing Chanelle Pet premises in Loughrea to a new 35,000 sq ft manufacturing facility.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, called the investment “a real boost to the local community and further evidence of the attractiveness of Ballinasloe as a place to invest”.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said: “In the course of a remarkable career, Michael Burke has built a truly world-class company in veterinary and human pharmaceuticals.

“Chanelle’s continued growth, driven through sustained investment in research and development, has generated hundreds of jobs for people in east Galway and beyond.”

Commenting on the company’s continued success during Covid, Burke said: “Despite the global pandemic, we continue to see strong market demand for both our animal and human health products. Our future delivery pipeline is extensive and we are continuing to invest in and improve our manufacturing operations to further increase our delivery performance to our customers.

“We made extensive changes to our operations and all our employees bought into a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. It is a testament to everyone in our company that no production days were lost throughout the pandemic.

“This success is reflected in the strong R&D pipeline of future orders from customers in Ireland and internationally.”

Chanelle Pharma has not confirmed the exact nature of the new roles, but current vacancies on its site span R&D and QC analysis, QA inspection, regulatory affairs and more. Learn more about them here.