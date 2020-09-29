CitySwift to create 50 jobs in Galway

Galway-based start-up will be hiring for roles in software, data science, sales and marketing over the next two years.

Transport data company CitySwift is expanding its footprint in Galway, which will more than doubling its headcount, The Irish Times has reported today (29 September).

The 50 new roles will be created over the next two years and will be in the areas of software and data science and well as sales and marketing. The company also plans to move to a bigger headquarters in Galway.

The start-up has developed a cloud-native, data-driven technology platform to optimise urban bus networks. It’s data engine has been rolled out in the UK to improve the operations and customer experience of public transport and the company’s clients include works with companies such as Go Ahead and National Express.

The company was founded in 2016 by former CitiBank analyst, Brian O’Rourke, and bus industry veteran, Alan Farrelly. Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, O’Rourke said: “After seeing massive growth in the usage of our technology, we are planning on expanding globally over the next two years and these new jobs will be instrumental to that growth.

“We are focused on being the world-leading data platform for the public transport industry and enabling the sector to respond to Covid with rapid innovation.”

‘Massive opportunities’

Earlier this year, CitySwift announced that it had raised an additional €2m in funding, having previously raised €1.5m in 2019 under its former name, CitySwifter.

As part of its most recent funding round, the company also rolled out When2Travel, an AI-based tool that generates dynamic predictions of bus loadings that aim to show passengers how busy their bus is likely to be.

According to The Irish Times today, the new jobs are a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a rise in demand for the company’s technology from bus operators.

O’Rourke said that while Britain is still the company’s main market, there are “massive opportunities” opening up globally.

“We’ve made good progress in pilot programmes we’re involved in across Europe and there are conversations happening that could see us starting up in the US shortly,” he said. “We also hope to be going live with various operators in Ireland sometime in 2020, which is something we’re very excited about.”