100 jobs coming to Dublin as global firm N3 aims to double its workforce

Cloud-based B2B sales and marketing platform N3 will recruit 100 new employees in response to growing demand for its services.

As we get further into the new year, the rate of economic growth has begun to pick up speed, with a new jobs announcement this week to compete with the fruitful week that preceded it.

Cloud-based B2B platform N3 disclosed this morning (23 January) that it hopes to double its Dublin-based full-time workforce before the end of 2018 with the addition of 100 jobs.

Recruitment is already underway, with the firm stating that it will hire 50 cloud technology sales professionals immediately. It will also take on multilingual tech support staff later in the year.

Welcoming the news, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “N3’s decision to double the size of its EMEA HQ in Dublin by creating an additional 100 jobs is excellent news and a reflection of our attractiveness for companies targeting high-technology sectors.

“The ICT sector has made extraordinary advances in recent years, and companies such as N3 are well positioned to support that sector to expand its customer base while retaining existing customers.”

Founded in 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia, N3 is an integrated B2B sales and marketing firm specialising in revenue growth across new and existing customers. It works primarily in the technology sector, and boasts big-name clients such as Microsoft, IBM and Cisco.

N3’s digital services support a range of sales motions, including full-cycle sales engagements with acquisition revenue, consumption revenue and customer success responsibilities.

Along with Ireland, the firm currently has a presence in Brazil, Singapore, the UK and Costa Rica. It also has a number of US offices dotted around West Virginia, Florida, Washington and North Dakota alongside its international headquarters in Georgia.

“As the technology sector continues to rapidly expand in Europe, Ireland serves as a key strategic location to service our global clients,” said Jeff Laue, CEO of N3.

“Dublin gives us access to the highly educated sales and technical resources we need, and a wide range of language capabilities.”