Belfast’s Cloudsmith to hire software engineers amid R&D investment

The software development start-up will be recruiting after investing £800,000 in R&D.

Cloudsmith, a software development start-up based in Belfast, plans to expand its team after investing more than £800,000 to develop a new software delivery platform. The all-in-one managed service platform aims to help software developers maintain control over their work in terms of verification, packaging and optimisation.

The start-up has been growing rapidly since 2017 with the help of Invest NI. Cloudsmith took part in the agency’s Ignite NI tech accelerator in 2019. Shortly after, it went on to raise £2.1m in seed funding.

Invest NI’s latest investment in the company amounts to £239,000, which will help Cloudsmith bring its next product to market, expand into international markets and create six new jobs.

Cloudsmith’s CEO, Alan Carson, said his team is working through the “growing complexity of delivering software worldwide”.

“Cloudsmith facilitates modern software development practices, providing a single, secure location to manage and distribute software artefacts,” he said.

“Invest NI has been incredibly supportive of our past R&D projects and we are delighted it continues to help us reach the next stage of our vision. We are currently hiring talented software engineers as we continue to grow internationally.”

Invest NI’s director of innovation, research and development, Dr Vicky Kell, described Cloudsmith as an “innovative local start-up” that is using the agency’s R&D support to grow and compete globally.

“We’ve helped the company to grow rapidly, starting with support to launch its first product in 2018, and we are now delighted to be supporting its growth once again,” she added.

“It is vital that companies continue to see the importance of investing in R&D, which can help to create new strategic business opportunities. We can help with financial support, along with strategic advice and guidance, to help them thrive and compete globally.”

