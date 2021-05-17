Coca-Cola is hiring for tech roles in Dublin

A new digital hub in Dublin will continue the drinks company’s digital transformation strategy, creating 40 new tech jobs.

Coca-Cola will be hiring data engineers, software developers, data analysts and technical experts in Dublin to accelerate its digital transformation.

According to The Irish Times, the drinks company will establish a new digital hub in Dublin, which will create 40 jobs in its first phase.

The Ballsbridge hub is one of six hubs worldwide is another major step in Coca-Cola’s digital transformation.

The company launched its digital transformation initiative in 2018 and sought to use data and technology to accelerate and remove processes.

Coca‑Cola first came to Northern Ireland in 1939 and to the Republic of Ireland in 1952. As well as its base in Ballbridge, the company’s Irish footprint includes a beverage plant in Ballina Co Mayo and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) in Dublin and Northern Ireland.

In 2018, Emily McDaid spoke to Milan Topolic of Coca-Cola HBC in Ireland to find out how automation is boosting efficiency at the plant.

Now, with recruitment already underway, the company said its technology organisation is in the midst of a digital transformation that allows its employees to use world-class technology to connect products to customers worldwide.

“This journey is a very exciting time for Coca-Cola and our employees are big contributors to our success and growth.”

Coca-Cola is Ireland’s biggest-selling brand according to the 2020 edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands list.

The new digital hub will support Coca-Cola teams across EMEA as they seek to improve customer experience and achieve commercial goals through the use of digital insights, business intelligence, analytics and smart digital marketing.

Speaking to The Irish Times, a spokesperson for the company said it is embarking on an ambitious transformation journey.

“The recent establishment of a global technology organisation is central to this transformation and we hope will power the company globally to step change its capabilities through scaled world-class digital platforms,” they said.

“These digital hubs will have a team of talented technology professionals who will leverage the power of IT to capture quality marketing insights quickly, helping to inform smarter decisions, respond to consumer demands and support commercial goals and objectives by using data and analytic solutions.”

To find out more about the roles at Coca-Cola, check out its careers page.