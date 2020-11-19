IT consulting company Codec to hire 20 in Belfast expansion

The Dublin IT company will invest more than £1.7m in its Belfast office, creating roles for project managers, IT services consultants, technical support and more.

Codec, a Dublin-headquartered consulting company for IT solutions, has announced 20 new jobs for Belfast. It is part of an investment of more than £1.7m in the company’s Victoria Street office.

Specialising in end-to-end IT infrastructure, Codec offers its clients a full-stack integration platform of hardware, software and database solutions. Its clients include Microsoft, Dell, Zurich, AIB and Dublin Airport Authority.

The company, which has been expanding in recent years, first set up its Belfast base in 2016. It now has more than 200 employees in total, with offices in Cork, Galway, London, Germany and Poland.

Jobs at Codec

Supported by an investment of £125,000 from Invest NI, the new roles will more than double Codec’s current headcount in Belfast. They span project management, IT services consulting, technical support and more.

John Molloy, Codec’s Northern Ireland commercial lead, said that the company has “readily adapted” its technology and ways of working throughout the pandemic.

“Our Belfast office is crucial to our sustained growth and the new team members will be at the forefront of delivering our global business strategy,” he said.

“By growing our workforce, we will add to our expertise and knowledge of analytics, cloud and mobile technology, so that we can expand our customer offering. This will enable us to increase our export success in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.”

George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI, added that Codec’s expansion is “great news” for the region’s economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

“The digital sector will be a major driver in the recovery of the economy and the additional annual salaries of £900,000 are a welcome contribution towards this,” he said.

Recruitment is already underway for the new jobs at Codec. To learn more, visit the company’s careers portal here.