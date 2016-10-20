10 top companies hiring coders right now

We hear more and more about how important coding skills are becoming. But what jobs can coders get, and who’s hiring?

We’re essentially slap-bang in the middle of Europe Code Week. Since Monday (17 October), we at Siliconrepublic.com have been looking at coding from a number of angles.

A big focus of our coverage has been on the learning of coding skills, and why it’s essential that more people get a grounding in code.

But what kinds of jobs can arise from a background in coding? Well, coders can head into careers in software development, app development, programming, data science and a host of other areas you might not immediately think of.

Certain roles in marketing, UI and UX, research, and white-hat hacking also involve coding.

But for coders, knowing the roles is one thing – finding one is quite another.

While there’s no shortage of coding-related jobs in the ever-expanding tech careers sphere, it can be challenging to wade through the myriad opportunities to find ones that match your skill set.

To save you some time and effort, we dove in to the Irish tech jobs market to find some of the top companies hiring coders right now:

Accenture

Accenture is currently offering roles for front-end and big data developers and junior designers, among others.

AOL

AOL is now hiring java developers and software engineers across all levels.

Aon

Aon is currently recruiting for roles in data and front-end development, UX and data analysis.

Asavie

At present, Asavie has openings for software architects, test engineers and software engineers.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is currently recruiting developers and analysts across a number of areas.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity is now hiring UX designers and software engineering developers, among others.

Intel

Intel is currently offering roles in software engineering and data science.

Pramerica

At present, Pramerica is seeking applicants for roles in development, engineering and data science.

Storm Technology

Storm is currently recruiting developers and solutions architects.

Version 1

Version 1 currently has openings for developers and DBAs.

Looking for jobs in tech or science? Check out our Employer Profiles for information on companies hiring right now.