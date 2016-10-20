All Advice People Employers Jobs
10 top companies hiring coders right now
Jobs
Image: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

10 top companies hiring coders right now

20 Oct 2016981 Views

We hear more and more about how important coding skills are becoming. But what jobs can coders get, and who’s hiring?

We’re essentially slap-bang in the middle of Europe Code Week. Since Monday (17 October), we at Siliconrepublic.com have been looking at coding from a number of angles.

A big focus of our coverage has been on the learning of coding skills, and why it’s essential that more people get a grounding in code.

But what kinds of jobs can arise from a background in coding? Well, coders can head into careers in software development, app development, programming, data science and a host of other areas you might not immediately think of.

Certain roles in marketing, UI and UX, research, and white-hat hacking also involve coding.

But for coders, knowing the roles is one thing – finding one is quite another.

While there’s no shortage of coding-related jobs in the ever-expanding tech careers sphere, it can be challenging to wade through the myriad opportunities to find ones that match your skill set.

To save you some time and effort, we dove in to the Irish tech jobs market to find some of the top companies hiring coders right now:

Accenture

Accenture is currently offering roles for front-end and big data developers and junior designers, among others.

Learn about Life at Accenture
Life at Accenture
Life at Accenture

AOL

AOL is now hiring java developers and software engineers across all levels.

Learn about Life at Oath
Life at Oath
Life at Oath

Aon

Aon is currently recruiting for roles in data and front-end development, UX and data analysis.

Learn about Life at Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics
Life at Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics
Life at Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics

Asavie

At present, Asavie has openings for software architects, test engineers and software engineers.

Learn about Life at Asavie
Life at Asavie
Life at Asavie

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is currently recruiting developers and analysts across a number of areas.

Learn about Life at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Life at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Life at Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity is now hiring UX designers and software engineering developers, among others.

Learn about Life at Fidelity Investments
Life at Fidelity Investments
Life at Fidelity Investments

Intel

Intel is currently offering roles in software engineering and data science.

Learn about Life at Intel
Life at Intel
Life at Intel

Pramerica

At present, Pramerica is seeking applicants for roles in development, engineering and data science.

Learn about Life at Pramerica
Life At Pramerica
Life At Pramerica

Storm Technology

Storm is currently recruiting developers and solutions architects.

Learn about Life at Storm
Life at Storm Technology
Life at Storm Technology

Version 1

Version 1 currently has openings for developers and DBAs.

Learn about Life at Version 1
Life at Version 1
Life at Version 1

Looking for jobs in tech or science? Check out our Employer Profiles for information on companies hiring right now.

Kirsty Tobin
By Kirsty Tobin

Kirsty served as Silicon Republic’s Careers Editor from when she joined the company in 2015 up to August 2017. When she was younger, she had a dream where she started and won a fight with a T-Rex, so she’s pretty sure she kicked butt at this, too. Passions include eating all the cake, watching more TV than is healthy, and sassy comebacks. Her favourite thing on the internet is, and will likely remain, Pun Dog.

More from careers

10 top companies hiring coders right now
14 top companies hiring in life sciences right now
10 top companies hiring coders right now
Up to 20 tech roles on the cards as BRE locates in Dublin
10 top companies hiring coders right now
6 top international companies hiring in data right now
10 top companies hiring coders right now
How do companies ensure diversity in their workforce?

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading