Monaghan gets a lift with 200 new jobs

Global forklift manufacturer will create 200 jobs across a range of areas over the next three years.

Monaghan-based manufacturing firm Combilift will open a new €50m global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Annahagh, bring 200 new jobs to the area.

As one of the biggest employers in Monoghan, Combilift is a global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts. The company was founded 20 years ago and has a current workforce of approximately 550 people.

It exports 98pc of its production to 85 countries around the world, including the border region.

The 40-hectare site houses a 46,500 sq m factory, a dedicated research and development and testing centre. Since announcing this development in 2015, Combilift has recruited 230 people and plans to hire an additional 200 staff over the next three years.

In particular, Combilift is seeking skilled technicians, design engineers, logistics and supply chain specialists for the new roles. Some of these new roles will be open for application from today.

As one of the biggest employers in Monoghan, Combilift is a global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts. The company was founded 20 years ago and has a current workforce of approximately 550 people. It exports 98pc of its production across the world.

Founder Martin McVicar said: “The combination of this state of the art production plant and a skilled workforce will allow us to double production within the next five years.”

Monaghan success story

The announcement of the new jobs was made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the official opening, who described the company as “an incredible home-grown Monaghan success story”.

“When the company was founded 20 years ago, it had three employees, a brilliant concept, and the ambition to make it a reality. We need more home-grown companies like Combilift if we are to achieve our vision for a prosperous future for communities living in counties all across the country,” he said.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys also welcomed the news, stating that the positive impact that Combilift has had on both Monaghan and the border region cannot be underestimated.

“Perhaps above all, the company is living proof that you don’t have to be in a big city to achieve global success,” she said.

Brexit challenges

As the company is so close to the UK border, McVicar said the uncertainty of Brexit has been the biggest challenge for Combilift.

Approximately 10pc of the company’s workforce live in Northern Ireland and a quarter of its products are exported to the UK.

It also sources a lot of components from the UK, which raises the issue of VAT and tariffs following Brexit.