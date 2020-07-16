These 15 companies are all currently hiring in Cork

Curious about the companies currently hiring in Cork? We’ve compiled a helpful list to assist you on your job hunt.

Are you searching for a new job in Cork? From financial services to fintech and software engineering to science, these companies are all on the lookout for new candidates in the region right now.

But if nothing on this list catches your eye or you’d prefer to see the opportunities in the rest of the country, check out our previous article about US companies currently hiring in Ireland.

Apple

Apple’s European headquarters is based in Hollyhill, Co Cork, where it employs around 6,000 people. The work carried out on its campus focuses on customer care, finance, localisation, logistics and manufacturing.

At the moment, Apple has a number of jobs advertised in Cork. They span areas such as corporate function, support and service, and operations and supply chain, and include vacancies for software build engineers, manufacturing engineers, fraud specialists and more.

BNY Mellon

Among BNY Mellon’s Irish offices is its facility in Cork’s Airport Business Park on Kinsale Road. The US financial services company, which is led out of New York City, first set up in Ireland in 1994 where it now employs more than 1,700 people.

BNY Mellon is hiring in Cork right now for graduate and entry-level opportunities as well as a specialist business analysis consultant.

Client Solutions

Client Solutions is an Irish IT company with teams in Cork, Dublin, Barcelona and Wroclaw. Its 200-strong team in Ireland works with firms such as Microsoft, Informatica and Teradata, providing data insights, digital transformation services and more.

In 2019, Client Solutions announced its plans to grow to 300 by 2021 and it’s still recruiting for new staff with a current posting for an open source full-stack developer.

Gilead Sciences

Earlier this month (8 July), Gilead Sciences announced 140 new jobs for Ireland with a total investment of €7m. The Californian biopharmaceuticals firm currently has two Cork facilities: a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill and a financial shared services centre in Little Island that supports Gilead affiliates in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America.

At the moment, its Cork sites are hiring for software engineers, manufacturing engineers, associate scientists and therapeutic specialists among others.

Global Shares

Global Shares is a fintech company headquartered in Clonakilty with offices in Lisbon, Hong Kong and Beijing among other global locations. Last year, it opened another Cork office at Penrose Wharf in the city with plans to hire an additional 30 people.

Positions currently available at Global Shares include project managers, automation engineers, software engineers and an operations analyst.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the largest biotech companies in the world, has been operating in Ireland for 80 years now. The J&J family includes DePuy Synthes, Janssen and J&J Vision Care

It’s hiring for a number of jobs at its Cork facilities at the moment, including a senior manufacturing director at DePuy Synthes and finance managers at Janssen.

Logitech

Swiss company Logitech is a product designer and developer for music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, its brands include Astro Gaming, Ultimate Ears and Streamlabs. Logitech’s website describes itself as “the sweet spot for people who are passionate about product, making a mark and having fun doing it”.

Its site in Cork’s Airport Business Park is on the lookout for claims analysts, interaction designers and software engineers.

Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes, a cybersecurity company specialising in anti-malware software, has had its EMEA headquarters in Cork since 2015. Located on Albert Quay in Ballintemple, the firm is hiring for an inside sales account representative at the moment.

However, its newly appointed international VP of sales, Jordan Ryan, has said that Malwarebytes’ expansion in Cork will help it accommodate up to 70 new employees, which it plans to hire over the next two to three years.

MSD

Global pharma company MSD operates in more than 140 countries and employs around 69,000 people around the world. It has five sites in Ireland, spanning Cork, Carlow, Dublin and Tipperary.

MSD’s Cork facility in Brinny, Inishannon is currently hiring for a number of roles, including an associate director in project process engineering, a technical specialist, an associate director in external manufacturing operations and an MES deployment lead.

OneLook Systems

Last month (2 June), OneLook Systems announced plans to expand its Cork team to meet demand for its office health and safety platform. With Diegeo, Google and GSK among its clients, OneLook Systems’ main product is SafePermit.

The cloud-based software helps workers, contractors, visitors or anyone looking to spend time in a workplace to first undergo online induction and training informed by advice from the World Health Organization.

Right now, the company is hiring for a senior developer and a customer success project manager.

PGi

While global collaboration software and services provider PGi is led from Georgia in the US, its Clonakilty office is based in the West Cork Technology Park. Its flagship product, GlobalMeet, is a communications platform encompassing apps for conference calls, meetings and online events.

Current vacancies at PGi in Clonakilty include a global security engineer and software support representative, among other roles in customer support.

Red Hat

Red Hat, an open source solutions provider, helps its clients standardise across environments, develop cloud-native apps and integrate, automate, secure and manage systems.

The company is headquartered in North Carolina and its Cork office is based in the Cork Airport Business Park, where it is seeking a senior technical writer to join its team remotely.

Stryker

An international medical technology developer, Stryker is based in Michigan. Its team in Ireland, spanning sites in Cork and Limerick, recently developed a European-compliant face shield for hospital staff responding to Covid-19.

Currently, Stryker’s facility in Carrigtwohill is hiring for quality engineers, an operations supervisor and a project manager.

Tyndall

Tyndall National Institute is a research centre for ICT hardware and systems, specialising in electronics and photonics. Its core research areas include smart sensors and systems, optical communication systems, analog circuit design, nanomaterials and device processing.

Based in University College Cork, Tyndall currently has openings for research assistants, senior researchers, principal scientists, applications engineers and more.

Varonis

Cybersecurity firm Varonis focuses on protecting data assets for its clients, which include Coca Cola, Boston University, Harvard University, Nasdaq and Intersport. It operates in 150 countries and territories with more than 1,000 employees.

In Cork, Varonis is based on Albert Quay in Ballintemple, where it is currently looking for technical support engineers, escalation engineers and customer success representatives.