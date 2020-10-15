These 24 companies are all currently hiring for jobs in data

On the lookout for jobs in data? Here’s a diverse list of companies that are currently hiring to help you find your next role.

This week on Siliconrepublic.com we’ve been looking at everything you need to know about a career in data science.

Skilled data professionals are in high demand across a range of industries, from pharma to finance. Here are some of the companies hiring for jobs in data around Ireland right now.

Alexion

Pharma company Alexion focuses on therapies for people who have rare diseases. It has teams across the US, Europe and Asia. In Dublin, Alexion is recruiting for a senior quality control manager in data analytics. Check out the job spec here.

CurrencyFair

Money-exchange platform CurrencyFair has offices in Ireland, Australia, the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong. Its Dublin team is seeking a data scientist with at least three years of experience to join its analytics team at the moment. Learn more about the role here.

Dataminr

Dataminr, a real-time AI monitoring platform headquartered in New York, is hiring for two data analyst roles at its Dublin base. Benefits at the company include yoga, a professional development fund and more. Visit its jobs page here to find out more.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank in Dublin is currently looking for someone to join its chief data office as a data scientist. The experienced hire will develop data-centric prototypes and help the wider workforce engage with data. Find more information here.

Dunnhumby

Data company Dunnhumby gives retailers insights about their customers’ behaviour. It has offices around the world, from China to Chile. Its Dublin team is currently seeking an applied data scientist and you can learn more about the position here.

EY

EY has open roles in data across its offices in Belfast, Cork and Dublin. There are opportunities for data analysts and data engineers at different levels and in different areas. Visit EY’s jobs site for more information.

Facebook

Social media giant Facebook is currently searching for data professionals in Dublin across digital rights operations, payments products, protection and more. Visit the company’s careers portal for more details.

Genuity Science

Dublin-based research company Genuity Science is looking for a senior research analyst for maternity cover. The successful candidate will carry out genomic analyses and interpret and communicate the data outputs. Find out more on its jobs page.

Google

In Dublin, Google has a number of data-related roles on offer. These include opportunities for entry-level and more experienced jobseekers, such as an associate data analyst, a big-data solutions engineer and an internship for data centre technicians. Learn more here.

Idiro Analytics

Idiro is an Irish data analytics consultancy firm. At the moment, it is looking for a data engineer to join its expanding team in Dublin. The successful candidate will have experience in the data warehouse space, ETL design and more. Details can be found here.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT, the software development company owned by Liberty Mutual Insurance, is also hiring for data professionals. Its offices in Belfast and Dublin are seeking senior data scientists and software engineers in data and machine learning. Visit its careers portal to learn more.

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft is hiring for multiple data positions in Dublin. Its data and AI department, for example, is seeking a digital specialist for the Russian market and its data centre team needs technicians. Find out about jobs at Microsoft here.

PayPal

For people hoping to pursue a career in data, PayPal’s Dublin team has an internship opportunity. To apply, you need to be studying or recently qualified in a quantitative STEM field and have some coding experience. You can find more information here.

Shutterstock

Dublin is the home of Shutterstock’s newest office, which was opened in 2018. The stock-content provider has multiple vacancies in data at the moment, including a data DevOps engineer, a data scientist and a senior data engineer in AI. Check them out here.

Smartbox

Experience gift provider Smartbox is headquartered in Dublin. Its data and analytics team is hiring for a partner development senior insights analyst at the moment. Learn more about the role here.

Tik Tok

Short-form video-sharing platform Tik Tok is also growing its Dublin team. Its ad integrity department is searching for a data analyst to design and establish indicator systems. View the job spec here.

Udemy

Online learning platform Udemy has a growing team in Dublin and its sights are set on data professionals. Its current vacancies include a senior data scientist, a senior staff data scientist and a senior role in decision science. Learn more through its careers page.

WarDucks

Game developer WarDucks is the company behind VR games such as Sneaky Bears and Rollercoaster Legends. At its HQ in Dublin, the company is hiring for a data scientist to join its growing analytics team. Details can be found here.

Wildlife Studios

Mobile-gaming company Wildlife Studios is also hiring in Dublin. Among its vacancies is a full-stack senior data scientist position. Responsibilities include creating data products and developing algorithms to further the company’s marketing efforts. Read more here.

Wood

Global consulting firm Wood is on the lookout for a data ops engineer in Galway right now. The role is for a candidate specialised in Azure and Python and requires cloud-computing and DevOps knowledge. Visit the job posting to learn more.

Workday

Cloud software company Workday is growing its Dublin team with a new security metrics lead. The successful candidate will develop a security metrics programme and automate and visualise collections. Learn more about the position here.

Zalando

Zalando, the online platform for fashion and style, is set to hire for data scientists in the near future. The company told Siliconrepublic.com that while it’s currently recruiting for data roles in its Berlin office, similar roles are due to open up in Ireland. Keep an eye on its Dublin jobs portal for updates.

Zazzle

Online marketplace Zazzle is hiring for a data scientist in Cork. The successful candidate will help it conduct testing, identify market trends and develop machine learning models. Information about the job can be found here.

Zendesk

Customer service software company Zendesk has a range of openings at its Dublin base, from senior data engineers to security analysts. Read up on the roles here.