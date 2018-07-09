7 companies hiring in blockchain right now

If you’re looking to get a start working with one of the most promising emerging technologies there is, check out this list of employers hiring in blockchain now.

The position blockchain is in now is comparable to the one cloud technology was in back in the early 2000s. While it has yet to penetrate the public consciousness, the tech and business sectors are both abuzz with the possible applications.

Everything from identity verification to energy trading is possible (and already being done) with the technology. Mark Curtis, speaking to Siliconrepublic.com a while back, explained that the latest iteration of his company’s trends report anticipates that blockchain could be instrumental in alleviating a problem that has only become more grave of late: a pervading sense that trust in large institutions has been damaged and indelibly marked.

The star power of blockchain is well and truly on the rise, and so you may be thinking that you’d like to get in early and develop expertise that is undoubtedly going to be invaluable in the coming years. Luckily for you, these company all have roles available in this growing area.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte provides a range of consulting services and has a fully fledged EMEA blockchain lab operating in Ireland. It has available roles for blockchain, insurance and technology consultants.

Mastercard

The finance sector has been deeply disrupted by the rise of fintech, and payments giant Mastercard is not only aware of this, but has made concerted efforts not to be unseated as one of the leading companies in that field. The company announced in April that it is expanding its Irish operation and seeking 175 new hires, looking particularly for software engineers, data scientists and blockchain specialists. More information can be found here.

Accenture

Accenture provides a wide range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, security and operations to some of the biggest companies in the world. The breadth of its offerings is reflected in the myriad of jobs available, many of which deal with blockchain technology.

Wachsman

PR agency Wachsman hit headlines with the announcement last month that it is to create 50 new jobs by 2019 at its Dublin office, and that it would also expand its service offering beyond public relations and event management to lead a strategic advisory in blockchain technology. You can see its available roles here.

PwC

PwC is what you could call a legacy company. It can trace its origins back to an accountancy practice founded in 1854 by William Cooper. Since then, the company has grown into one of the ‘Big Four’ professional services firms and has expanded its capabilities into a number of areas, including blockchain. In turn, it has a number of blockchain roles.

ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a serious player in the blockchain sphere. It has the unique distinction of being an adviser to the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum. The company revealed in May that it is to create as many as 60 new jobs (which should be in place within a year) in Dublin at a new innovation studio. It is said that 70pc of the Dublin team will consist of blockchain and full-stack engineers. Its full list of open positions, both Irish and global, can be found here.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the corporate arm of Bank of America. It is an investment bank that provides services to clients in mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, lending, trading and more. As you might expect, it is keen to keep abreast of the latest technological developments, blockchain included. As such, it has a number of blockchain roles up for grabs.

