27 companies hiring engineers in Ireland right now

If Engineers Week has piqued your interest in a career in this industry, here are some of the companies that are currently hiring across the island of Ireland.

There’s a huge variety of paths you can take in the engineering industry, from software development and bitcoin programming to civil engineering and pharma engineering. And as Engineers Ireland’s latest report has suggested, the industry is staying strong despite the impacts of Covid-19.

Whether you want to pursue or progress a career in the sector, there’s no doubt you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to job opportunities. So with that in mind, who’s hiring?

Accenture

Global professional services firm Accenture is currently hiring for a data engineering consultant in Dublin – a role we profiled on Siliconrepublic.com this week.

Auxilion

Irish IT consulting company Auxilion is seeking a deskside support engineer to give its employees first-line technical support, including secure remote connections through edge infrastructure.

Avanade

Avanade provides IT consulting and services focused on the Microsoft platform. At its Irish base, it’s currently looking for a technical architect in software engineering, a senior data platform engineer and an Office 365 architect in software engineering.

AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is continuing to grow its base in Ireland. The company’s Dublin team is currently recruiting for a number of engineering roles, including network and systems development engineers.

Bristol Myers Squibb

If you’re hoping for a career that will bridge your interests in engineering and biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb could be an option. Its Cruiserath team in Co Dublin is looking for an engineering intern.

BT

If you’re looking for an engineering role in the telecoms sector, BT is on the hunt for service desk engineers in Dublin and a specialist software engineer and a network and cybersecurity engineer in Belfast.

Citi

Citi’s Dublin team is heavily focused on emerging technologies such as blockchain. The banking giant is looking to fill multiple engineering roles at the moment, including a global architecture and engineering lead and site reliability engineers.

Dun & Bradstreet

The data industry is always looking for talented engineers, and Dun & Bradstreet is no different. The company is hiring for software engineers, principal engineers and more in Ireland right now.

Enet

Enet, the open-access network provider headquartered in Limerick, has two engineering vacancies at the moment. The company is looking for a network operations centre engineer and an application support engineer.

EY

EY, another global professional services firm, is also recruiting. Its openings in Ireland include opportunities for mid-level data engineers and a head of data engineering.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services software company Fidelity Investments is expanding its tech teams in Dublin and Galway. Roles on offer range from software performance and full-stack engineering to portfolio engineering.

Fiserv

Fiserv, another tech company catering to financial services clients, is growing its Dublin team. It has openings in QA, software and production support engineering.

Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei recently announced plans to invest €80m into Irish R&D over the next two years, creating 110 new jobs at the company. For budding engineers, the company is currently looking to fill a number of principal and senior software engineer roles in Dublin.

Intel

Chipmaker Intel is hiring in Ireland, too. At its Leixlip and Shannon bases, it has openings in network software engineering, cloud-native senior software engineering, business analytics industrial engineering and more.

Johnson & Johnson

If you want to work in a sector that has an impact on patients’ lives, you might enjoy a role at Johnson & Johnson. Its engineering vacancies in Cork and Limerick span senior manufacturing engineering and quality engineering.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT, the software development company owned by Liberty Mutual, is hiring in both Dublin and Belfast. It’s looking for senior software data engineers specialising in Java, cloud-native solutions engineers, JavaScript experts and more.

Mastercard

Mastercard could be a great option for anyone who wants to pursue or progress a career in technology as it has a growing tech base in Dublin. At the moment, the company is looking for BizOps engineers, Oracle database engineers, software developers and database engineers, among others.

MSD

Another pharma company hiring is MSD. With operations across Ireland, the company is currently recruiting for a senior automation engineer in Ballydine, a senior bioprocess engineer in Dunboyne and an electrical engineer in Swords, among many other roles.

Patreon

Subscription-management platform Patreon is also growing in Ireland after establishing an office in Dublin in 2019. The company, which caters to creators and artists, is looking for full-stack and back-end engineers.

Siemens

Siemens is also looking for engineers in Ireland, with available roles including a commissioning engineer who is required to travel to multiple locations in Ireland, as well as an R&D informatics engineer and senior solutions engineer, both based in Dublin.

Sogeti Ireland

Technology and software testing company Sogeti Ireland is expanding in Dublin, with opportunities for AWS DevOps engineers, performance engineers, full-stack developers and more.

Verizon Media

Verizon Media is growing its Dublin-based team at the moment, with vacancies in software engineering, production engineering and more.

Viasat

Another company that’s growing its Dublin team right now is Viasat, which develops in-flight software. There are opportunities for principal software engineers, senior software engineers and senior site reliability engineers.

Vitalograph

Digital transformation in the health sector has led to new opportunities for engineers in developing medical devices, and cardio-respiratory device manufacturer Vitalograph is hiring for an electronics engineer in Ennis.

Workday

US software firm Workday is hiring engineers for its Dublin team at the moment. It is looking for senior software engineers, performance engineers and software application engineers, among others.

Workhuman

Workhuman is another software company hiring engineers in Dublin. Its openings span front-end engineering, data engineering, roles that rely on AWS and machine learning expertise, and more.

Zalando

B2C e-commerce company Zalando has teams in Germany, Finland and Ireland. The company is currently hiring engineers at its Dublin base, with vacancies in data engineering and senior software engineering.