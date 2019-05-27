7 companies hiring in fintech right now

Looking to start your career in the world of fintech? These companies are all a great place to start.

Finance and fintech are slowly but surely becoming two of the same. Even the legacy firms that have roots going back hundreds of years are beefing up their technology staff as the world becomes increasingly digital.

The breadth of the definition of ‘fintech’ grows with every passing day, which is good news if it’s a sector you’re interested in entering into. The variety and opportunity in the field has never been greater, and these companies are all excellent choices for your next job application.

MetLife

MetLife is one of the world’s largest global providers of insurance, employee benefits and annuities. First founded as the Metropolitan Life Insurance company in 1868, it has since expanded its presence across the globe. In Ireland, it has hubs in Dublin and Galway. Both are hiring, with the lion’s share of the roles based in Galway.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is a global finance firm and one of the largest asset managers in the world. It has had offices in Ireland since 1996.

It has a variety of positions on offer at its Dublin office in the areas of software development, cloud technology, DevOps engineering and more.

Stripe

Founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, Stripe is a global e-payments platform based in Silicon Valley. Staying true to its roots, however, the company also boasts a significant presence in Ireland via its Dublin office.

It is seeking applicants for jobs in data science, engineering, software development, recruitment and more.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard almost needs no introduction. In all likelihood, in fact, you can probably find the famous red-and-orange logo peeking out of your wallet.

It currently has openings at its Dublin office in the areas of software engineering, software architecture, AI and more.

Pramerica

Pramerica is the technology wing of US-headquartered insurance giant Prudential Financial. It is hiring at its Donegal hub for roles in financial services, DevOps, data and analytics, and more.

Credit Suisse

Swiss multinational investment banking powerhouse Credit Suisse announced plans to open a Dublin base in 2016 and has been hiring steadily since then. Currently, it has roles in Java engineering and risk governance up for grabs.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT provides IT and software solutions, such as specialised enterprise applications, to parent company Liberty Insurance. It currently has vacancies based in both Dublin and Belfast across a broad range of disciplines.

Updated, 2.59pm, 27 May 2019: This article was amended to clarify that Credit Suisse is a Swiss company, not Swedish.