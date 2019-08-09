These six fascinating companies revealed in July that they’re hiring

Are you looking to start your career or perhaps move out of your current role into something new and exciting? Fortunately, these six firms all have roles up for grabs.

The warmer months can put an astounding halt to best-laid professional plans. With summer comes blistering weather, exotic holidays and, often, a much more breezy and carefree attitude towards advancing one’s career.

In turn, often companies are less concerned about launching new positions, so things can dry up in terms of jobs news during summer months. Fortunately, that didn’t seem to be the case in July, with a number of interesting companies announcing new positions over the past few weeks.

Cloud communications platform MessageBird revealed that it will take on 50 recruits at a newly opened office in Dublin, which it hopes to fill in the next two years. The company, which was first founded in 2011, currently has close to 250 employees in various offices dotted around the globe.

Also in Dublin, restaurant platform Toast is set to hire 120 people at its Westmoreland St hub. The positions will primarily focus on product development, though it is also hiring in the areas of engineering, data analytics, product design and software development.

In Waterford, publishing consortium Agora Companies celebrated 20 years in Ireland with the news that it will take on 135 new employees, mostly software development professionals.

Meanwhile, energy firm Energia announced plans to create more than 200 direct roles and thousands of construction jobs amid an investment of €3bn in renewable energy generation in Ireland.

Two different Northern Irish companies also made announcements this month. Dowds Group, a company with two different bases in Antrim, announced that it would create almost 70 roles in construction in order to further its export ambitions. Lisburn-based Creative Composites, meanwhile, confirmed that it set to invest £11m in new machinery and the expansion of its facilities, creating more than 130 jobs.

For more information on any of these roles, check out the links above.

