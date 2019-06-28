On the job hunt? These companies are on a recruiting spree this month

Are you on the hunt for a new role in the world of science and technology? Fortunately, these companies are all hiring.

The month of June has not only brought bright, blistering sunshine to Irish shores, it has also brought a whole host of job opportunities in the ever-booming science and technology sector.

Whatever your professional background, it’s likely that this month a new opportunity sprung up from a top international or indigenous firm.

To kick off, professional services firm LinkedIn confirmed plans to create 800 jobs at its Wilton Place headquarters. This will bring the Irish employee headcount up to a staggering 2,000, and make the Dublin office the second largest LinkedIn office in the world.

With this recruitment drive, the company has opened up a returners programme, designed to help people who have left the workforce for an extended period to return to employment.

There are also 350 research positions up for grabs at AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research. The centre launched its second phase, which is being delivered by a €40m cash injection from the Government coupled with €77m worth of in-kind contributions.

In Belfast, Dynamic Signal revealed plans to open a new Belfast technology centre, which will generate 100 jobs over the next three to four years. The Silicon Valley-headquartered software firm produces technology for inter-company communications with employees, and its platforms are used by more than 30pc of the world’s Fortune 500 companies, including UPS, Volvo Group, Nestlé, BMW and more.

Finally, Immedis, a specialist provider of enterprise technology solutions for global payroll and mobility tax services to multinationals, announced 200 new roles, which it aims to have filled by 2020. Immedis is part of Terry Clune’s Dublin and Kilkenny Taxback Group, and this round of expansion is being enabled through an investment of €25m from Scottish Equity Partners.

