These 8 great companies were on a hiring frenzy this month

Good news if you were on the job hunt this March! There were hundreds of jobs announced across a broad swathe of industries.

Are you on the job hunt? Has the transition from cold winter into vibrant spring inspired you to seek out a change in your professional life? If so, March was a good month for you.

There were hundreds of roles announced over the last month, spread between a number of different companies hiring in Ireland. Whether you’re looking to break into finance, manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, sustainable energy or digital consulting, there is an opportunity for you.

Right at the top of the month, Irish fintech player PFS revealed plans to expand its Navan hub and hire 50 new staff.

It wasn’t the only fintech company offering new opportunities, as TradeIX, a fintech platform using blockchain to revolutionise finance, will create 70 new roles at its expanded Dublin headquarters.

Food manufacturer Finnebrogue Artisan revealed that it will invest £17m in a nitrate-free bacon facility to be opened in Downpatrick in Northern Ireland. This will create 125 new jobs and will generate more than £3m in salaries to the economy.

Manufacturing, it seems, is experiencing a serious boom in Northern Ireland, as global manufacturer Terex also announced roles in Ulster. The company, which is a global producer of lifting and material processing solutions, will erect a new facility in Campsie, Co Derry, and create 100 jobs in the process.

In Galway, autotech company Valeo is investing €44m in its research, development and innovation centre in Tuam, creating 50 jobs. Valeo is already a major employer in the west, with a 1,000-strong workforce, many of whom are highly skilled scientists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Digital consulting company Singlepoint will recruit for 50 roles as it gears up to move into swanky new offices in North Dock in Dublin. Once all of the roles have been filled, the employee headcount will stand at 170.

Meanwhile, this week energy maven Norman Crowley announced that his firm will invest millions in launching a series of solar energy projects under the name Crowley Solar, creating 50 positions in Wicklow.

Finally, US tablet computer maker GrandPad has landed on Irish shores and will generate 75 new roles at its newly opened European HQ in Gorey, Co Wexford.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

