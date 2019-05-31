Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer

On the job hunt? These companies all made large announcements in the month of May.

Are you on the hunt for a new role? Fortunately, May was a good month for you. There were plenty of roles announced across a broad swathe of industries.

Kicking off the month was parcel delivery service DPD, which is hoping to create 150 jobs as it rolls out its electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The majority of the roles (120) will be in countrywide services to facilitate future growth, while the remaining 30 will be part of the company’s ElectriCity roll-out of its new EVs.

That same day, Tyndall National Institute announced plans to create up to 100 new research posts in Cork.

In Tralee, fintech security player JRI America announced that it is to generate 100 new roles at its technology centre. The positions will be created over the next five years as part of a project supported by IDA Ireland.

Meanwhile, payments giant Stripe confirmed plans to hire 100 engineers. While it has established engineering hubs in Dublin, San Francisco, Seattle and Singapore, these roles will be remote.

DocuSign hit headlines when it revealed plans to take on up to 1,000 new recruits in Dublin at its docklands office. Though it already has an Irish presence, this constitutes a major expansion of its headcount here.

In Cork, Irish multinational Poppulo created 125 software jobs as part of its rapid growth both in Ireland and the US.

Carne Group, an Irish-founded financial services firm, is set to take on 250 new recruits in Kilkenny and Wexford.

Finally, Allstate Sales Group announced plans to hire 200 people in Sligo and Waterford. The jobs will be evenly segmented between the two areas and recruitment will take place over the next three years. The firm provides turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

