All Advice People Employers Jobs
Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
Jobs
Image: © Drobot Dean/Stock.adobe.com

Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer

7 minutes ago2 Views

On the job hunt? These companies all made large announcements in the month of May.

Are you on the hunt for a new role? Fortunately, May was a good month for you. There were plenty of roles announced across a broad swathe of industries.

Kicking off the month was parcel delivery service DPD, which is hoping to create 150 jobs as it rolls out its electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The majority of the roles (120) will be in countrywide services to facilitate future growth, while the remaining 30 will be part of the company’s ElectriCity roll-out of its new EVs.

That same day, Tyndall National Institute announced plans to create up to 100 new research posts in Cork.

In Tralee, fintech security player JRI America announced that it is to generate 100 new roles at its technology centre. The positions will be created over the next five years as part of a project supported by IDA Ireland.

Meanwhile, payments giant Stripe confirmed plans to hire 100 engineers. While it has established engineering hubs in Dublin, San Francisco, Seattle and Singapore, these roles will be remote.

Hiring Now

DocuSign hit headlines when it revealed plans to take on up to 1,000 new recruits in Dublin at its docklands office. Though it already has an Irish presence, this constitutes a major expansion of its headcount here.

In Cork, Irish multinational Poppulo created 125 software jobs as part of its rapid growth both in Ireland and the US.

Carne Group, an Irish-founded financial services firm, is set to take on 250 new recruits in Kilkenny and Wexford.

Finally, Allstate Sales Group announced plans to hire 200 people in Sligo and Waterford. The jobs will be evenly segmented between the two areas and recruitment will take place over the next three years. The firm provides turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.

Eva Short
By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Journalist at Silicon Republic specialising in the areas of tech, data privacy, business, cybersecurity, AI, automation and future of work, among others.

More from careers

Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
Blockchain services firm Wachsman to create 50 new jobs in Dublin
Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
100 new jobs announced for tech firm eBecs
Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
Eventbrite has capacity to double workforce on Cork’s ‘Silicon Mall’
Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
STATS to employ 150 people in Limerick by 2020

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading