On the job hunt? Luckily, these four firms are hiring

If you’re on the hunt for a new role in Dublin, Kildare or Cork, you’re in luck. Four different tech firms dotted around the country this week revealed plans to take on recruits.

In Naas, OpenSky announced the creation of 80 jobs amid a €2.5m investment. The firm, which provides IT and consultancy managed solutions to public service bodies, is hiring in a variety of areas such as digital transformation, software engineering, and sales and marketing.

Meanwhile, Toronto-headqartered finance firm TD Securities revealed that it will grow its Irish headcount to 80. Though the company had previously been winding down its Dublin operation, the looming Brexit deadline inspired its course to change sharply.

Sprout Social, a social media marketing tech company, is also set to expand its Dublin operation, taking on 60 new people by 2020.

Finally, up to 125 roles are up for grabs in Cork with employee communications multinational Poppulo. The company is hiring in the areas of engineering, R&D, sales and marketing.

We also heard from a number of different professionals working in the tech space about their roles, the benefits of working in STEM and some of challenges that they have faced in their careers.

Careers editor Jenny Darmody interviewed Caroline Smyth, a physics graduate who became an analytics professional with EY. After completing her degree at Durham University, Smyth came to the conclusion that a career in that area simply wasn’t the best direction for her. Though daunting, as one may imagine, thanks to a combination of reskilling and gaining key experience in a publishing house, she eventually transitioned into her current role with the central innovation team.

We also heard from Aon’s Kritika Krishna, who detailed how she weathered her move from India to Ireland and some of her favourite elements of her adopted home.

Finally, we spoke to Liberty IT software engineer Ranjana Sharma about what a day in her role entails.

