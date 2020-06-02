All Advice People Employers Jobs
Cork-based OneLook Systems hiring to help develop Covid-19 workplace tech
Cork-based OneLook Systems hiring to help develop Covid-19 workplace tech

To meet demand for its workplace safety platform as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, OneLook Systems is expanding its Cork team.

OneLook Systems has announced 10 new jobs for its Cork office as demand for its office health and safety platform grows. With companies looking to implement a safe return to sites and offices once Covid-19 restrictions have eased, OneLook Systems is providing technology solutions.

The company is seeking to fill roles in software development, sales and customer success, and more. In the past 12 months, the Cork firm has opened an APAC base in Malaysia and another office in the US. It counts Google, Diageo and GSK among its clients.

OneLook Systems’ main product, SafePermit, operates via cloud-based software that allows workers, contractors, visitors or anyone looking to spend time in a workplace to first undergo online induction and training.

Developed using advice from the World Health Organization, SafePermit will notify a business once induction and training has been completed so that a person can enter the site or office.

Adapting to the ‘new normal’

“We’ve spent 12 years helping people manage the staff, contractors and visitors who come to their workplaces and this is now becoming the norm for many, many more,” said Pat King, CEO of OneLook Systems.

“What people are looking for is the peace of mind of knowing they’ve taken all reasonable steps to protect their workforce and enterprise, and our products can provide that, in a solution that’s tailored to their industry.”

While not created in response to Covid-19, the SafePermit system has been adapted to suit the new realities businesses are facing this year and into the future.

The company’s COO, Brendan Griffin, added: “We’re finding ourselves at the forefront of developing risk management for the new normal and hugely proud of it too.

“We’re now looking to bring people into the team who are excited to be helping enterprise adapt and move out of this difficult phase.”

By Colm Gorey

As an award-winning editor for Consumer Magazine of the Year 2013, Colm joined Siliconrepublic.com in January 2014 as a journalist covering AI, IoT, science and anything that will get us to Mars quicker. When not trying to get his hands on the latest gaming release, he can be found lost in a sea of Wikipedia articles on obscure historic battles and countries that don't exist anymore or watching classic Simpsons episodes far too many times to count.

