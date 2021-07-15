25 jobs available at four Cork tech start-ups

Four start-ups from UCC’s Ignite incubation programme are looking to hire across sales, marketing, business development, software and customer service.

A Cork start-up incubation programme has announced that four of its tech start-ups are currently hiring.

Trustap, Ecanvasser, LegitFit and Peckish all emerged from the Ignite programme at University College Cork (UCC).

The Ignite programme has supported more than 150 graduate founders since 2011 and is open to recent graduates from any third-level institution in Ireland.

The programme is now looking for entrepreneurs to join the next programme, starting in autumn 2021.

Having emerged from the programme, the four start-ups below are hiring for a variety of roles including sales, marketing, business development, software and customer service.

Trustap

Trustap was established in 2016 by Conor Lyden after a disappointing experience buying second-hand football tickets online.

His secure, escrow-style payment app is designed to protect against payment fraud in peer-to-peer transactions.

Trustap, which participated in CorkBIC’s Security Accelerator in 2019, has more than €500,000 in funding to date with plans to grow its team and scale internationally.

The company is recruiting for roles in product development, software development, business development and marketing.

Ecanvasser

Ecanvasser is a software platform that supports campaign management for political, community outreach and advocacy organisations.

It was founded by Brendan Finucane in 2013 and previously went by the name Vconnecta, which developed its current namesake as an off-the-shelf political campaign toolkit.

The company was a finalist for Cork Chamber Emerging Company of the Year Award in 2017.

It is currently recruiting for marketing and software development professionals.

LegitFit

Founded in 2018 by Ryan O’Neill, Ian O’Sullivan and Gearoid Collins, LegitFit has developed management software for gyms and personal trainers.

The SaaS offering has a tiered subscription model and the company is targeting small businesses and independent fitness professionals for whom big-brand enterprise tools are out of reach.

The company was a finalist in the Cork Chamber Emerging Company of the Year Awards in 2021 and was part of the Ignite NI accelerator earlier this year.

LegitFit has secured €750,000 in funding to date and is currently hiring in areas of marketing, software and sales.

Peckish

Founded in 2019 by Paul O’Shea, Peckish is a menu management and marketing platform that allows users to easily search and order dishes based on their preferences and dietary requirements.

Peckish was awarded Best Business Idea in the Cork Region of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition and was recently a finalist in the Ireland Funds Best Business Plan competition.

The company was also part of the New Frontiers programme at LIT earlier this year, which is funded by Enterprise Ireland.

Peckish is recruiting to fill software and sales roles.