Insurance software company Covernet to double its Coleraine workforce

Covernet is seeking out graduates in areas such as software development, quality assurance, business development and sales.

Northern Irish software company Covernet today (28 January) announced that it will be hiring for between 20 and 30 new positions, more than doubling its workforce at its headquarters in Coleraine.

The new jobs are part of the company’s growth plans, following a recent investment of £500,000 in its IT infrastructure.

Covernet was set up 25 years ago and since then has been developing specialist financial software for insurance companies such as Axa, Allianz and RSA. To date, the company has built more than 200 insurance products and a series of research projects have just been launched at its base in Northern Ireland.

Currently a team of 20, Covernet is gearing the new positions towards highly skilled graduates looking for “exciting and rewarding careers” in software development, quality assurance, business development and sales.

It also plans to expand further into the UK and enter new markets in the US and Canada, with support from US private equity firm Capital Z.

Covernet also plans to invest more heavily in research and development in AI and machine learning, as well as its DevOps operations, all of which it describes as “particularly beneficial” in the insurance industry.

Career progression at Covernet

“We are really proud to have been working in the area of innovative insurance product development for 25 years,” said Covernet managing director Lee Stuart. “Our clients are some of the leaders in the global insurance industry and our products deliver a real depth of functionality.

“We are excited to continue to deliver this, enrich our platforms further and expand into new markets with our recent significant investment.”

Stuart added that career progression should be a motivating factor for potential applicants interested in the company’s new roles. “The ability to attract great people to Covernet and help them develop their careers has underpinned our success to date,” he said.