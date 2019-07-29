Creative Composites to hire more than 130 people at NI facility

Creative Composites will take on scores of new recruits amid news of an £11m investment in its manufacturing facility in Lisburn.

Creative Composites will invest £11m in new machinery and the expansion of its facilities in order to capitalise on growth opportunities. As part of this expansion, the Lisburn-based company is creating 132 jobs, half of which are already in place.

Creative Composites works with customers across a broad swathe of industries including automotive, rail and medical. Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI) has offered £1.5m towards its capital project, which is partially financed by the European Regional Development Fund. Once all of the roles are in place, they will generate more than £2.7m annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

“The applications for composites are endless and we are focused on expanding our business in key sectors including automotive and rail,” said Jonathan Holmes, managing director of Creative Composites.

“Invest Northern Ireland’s support was critical to investing in the very best plant and machinery that we need to achieve our ambitions. We are excited about this growth phase in the business and are making good progress with recruiting additional staff to support our continued development.”

Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton added: “This significant investment introduces new technology to Northern Ireland’s advanced manufacturing industry and enhances Creative Composites’ capability to produce high-tech composites for a range of applications.”

“In a highly competitive global industry, this commitment to innovation helps to cement Creative Composites’ reputation as one of the leading composites manufacturers in the UK. The new jobs are also a great boost for the economy and, with half already in place, are a real demonstration of the company’s growth. We are pleased to be helping this highly skilled and ambitious local company achieve its growth ambitions.”

