Energy services firm Crowley Carbon lights up Leinster with 187 jobs

Crowley Carbon will hire in the areas of project management, engineering and software at its headquarters in Wicklow and a newly acquired centre in Kilkenny.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, announced this weekend (9 June) at Powerscourt House in Enniskerry the creation of 187 new highly skilled roles in Wicklow and Kilkenny due to the expansion of energy services firm Crowley Carbon.

First founded in 2009, Crowley Carbon deploys energy-efficiency solutions and renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and biomass to reduce consumption for its industrial and commercial clients.

It monitors and manages the energy usage of more than 400 factories and large buildings around the world using its intelligence software, C Cubed. Crowley Carbon has premises across three continents and it delivers services to global firms such as Johnson & Johnson, Bunge and GE.

Norman Crowley, chief executive and founder at Crowley Carbon, praised the team for delivering “unprecedented growth” in the past few years and tripling the company’s size in 2017.

“They have expanded Dublin and Dubai offices and opened offices in Sydney, Sophia, São Paulo and North Carolina.”

Over the next three years, the company will hire in the areas of engineering, project management and software. The lion’s share of the jobs will be at Crowley Carbon’s newly expanded headquarters in Powerscourt House. The remainder of the roles will be created at a recently acquired centre in Kilkenny.

Varadkar expressed delight at the jobs creation, which was supported by the Irish Government through Enterprise Ireland. He added that it is a great boost for the Wicklow region and serves Ireland’s climate change goals as well.

“Supporting initiatives that contribute to the achievement of Ireland’s climate and energy targets is a priority for Government and is also a key element of Project Ireland 2040 through the €500m Climate Action Fund.

“A combination of vision and hard work has led to Crowley Carbon’s success and I wish them the very best in their endeavours.”