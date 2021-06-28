75 new cybersecurity jobs ‘a sign of hope’ for Dublin and Tipperary

Irish cybersecurity firm Kontex plans to expand operations in both Europe and the US over the coming years.

Kontex, which provides cybersecurity services and solutions to Fortune 500 companies as well as private and public sector organisations, has announced 75 jobs in its headquarters in Dublin and in its Tipperary-based regional office.

The announcement was made by Tánaiste Leo Varadker, who highlighted the particularly positive impact the jobs would have on Tipperary town, calling it “a sign of hope”.

“Recent events have been a stark reminder of the need to protect our digital information and systems. Businesses and organisations must always be one step ahead. Firms like Kontex provide leadership and expertise, helping us protect against cybercrime,” he said.

“These 75 new jobs in Dublin and Tipperary are a real boost and will draw upon the experienced pool of talent we have here in Ireland.”

The firm will more than double from its current size of 55 employees by recruiting in the areas of information governance, cloud architecture, managed security services, incident response, data analytics and security engineering.

Kontex currently provides cybersecurity services in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, but plans to expand its areas of operation into the United States and Europe.

“Kontex is on track to become one of the leading providers of specialist security services in Europe,” said Patrick O’Callaghan, founder and managing director at Kontex.

“We aim to expand our team to better meet a growing need to help enterprises solve complex cybersecurity challenges in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are actively recruiting for a number of roles which will be based in our offices in Dublin and Tipperary as well as hybrid [and] remote working opportunities to service our clients around the globe.”

More information on Kontex, along with job details, can be found at its website.