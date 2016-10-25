All Advice People Employers Jobs
8 top companies hiring for data science roles right now
8 top companies hiring for data science roles right now

25 Oct 2016

We’ve been told to expect millions of jobs in the data science area over the next number of years, across a wide range of companies and industries. But who’s hiring right now?

This week at Siliconrepublic.com, we’re celebrating all things data science and one of the biggest things to get excited about is jobs in the industry.

While we already know that data science is growing across all fields and levels, what jobs are actually out there for candidates who want to progress their career in this industry?

With such a broad sector, it can be difficult for candidates to pin down what roles are right for them and what kind of jobs match their skill sets.

Some of the top companies in sci-tech and fintech are looking to fill research and analyst roles within the data science industry, but it can still be hard to find your dream role amidst the din.

To make your job search easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top Irish tech companies that are hiring candidates for data science roles.

Accenture

Accenture is looking to fill a number of roles in data science, big data and analytics.

Learn about Life at Accenture
AOL

AOL is currently hiring candidates for research roles, analysts, data scientists and more.

Learn about Life at Oath
Aon

Aon is seeking data consultants at various levels, as well as other roles in data science.

Learn about Life at Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics
Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is looking to recruit analysts across a number of areas.

Learn about Life at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is on the lookout for a number of analysts in different roles, including risk and cybersecurity.

Learn about Life at Fidelity Investments
PayPal

PayPal currently has a number of analyst openings.

Learn about Life at PayPal
Pramerica

Pramerica is seeking data analysts and data scientists.

Learn about Life at Pramerica
Version 1

Version 1 currently has openings in data engineering and analytics.

Learn about Life at Version 1
Looking for jobs in tech or science? Check out our Employer Profiles for information on companies hiring right now.

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny is the Careers Editor at Siliconrepublic.com, although she prefers to be known as Careers Overlord. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

