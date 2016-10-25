8 top companies hiring for data science roles right now

We’ve been told to expect millions of jobs in the data science area over the next number of years, across a wide range of companies and industries. But who’s hiring right now?

This week at Siliconrepublic.com, we’re celebrating all things data science and one of the biggest things to get excited about is jobs in the industry.

While we already know that data science is growing across all fields and levels, what jobs are actually out there for candidates who want to progress their career in this industry?

With such a broad sector, it can be difficult for candidates to pin down what roles are right for them and what kind of jobs match their skill sets.

Some of the top companies in sci-tech and fintech are looking to fill research and analyst roles within the data science industry, but it can still be hard to find your dream role amidst the din.

To make your job search easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top Irish tech companies that are hiring candidates for data science roles.

Accenture

Accenture is looking to fill a number of roles in data science, big data and analytics.

AOL

AOL is currently hiring candidates for research roles, analysts, data scientists and more.

Aon

Aon is seeking data consultants at various levels, as well as other roles in data science.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is looking to recruit analysts across a number of areas.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is on the lookout for a number of analysts in different roles, including risk and cybersecurity.

PayPal

PayPal currently has a number of analyst openings.

Pramerica

Pramerica is seeking data analysts and data scientists.

Version 1

Version 1 currently has openings in data engineering and analytics.

