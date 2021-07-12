60 new jobs in data as analytics centre opens in Mullingar

The Ardonagh Group aims to make Ireland’s midlands a hub for risk R&D with the establishment of an analytics centre in Mullingar.

Mullingar, Co Westmeath has been selected as the location for a data analysis and risk management centre from insurance brokers The Ardonagh Group.

The establishment of the centre in Mullingar will create 60 jobs in data science and analysis.

Those working in the Ardonagh Global Data and Risk Management Centre will support Ardonagh’s combined workforce of more than 7,000 people across more than 100 offices. The data-driven insights stemming from this Mullingar team will assist Ardonagh in tailoring its insurance-related products and services for its clients in the UK, Ireland and international markets.

Opening this month, Ardonagh’s leadership intends for Mullingar to make its mark on the global financial services market, making Westmeath a key risk R&D region in Europe.

“I am particularly pleased it will be located in what is such a special place for me,” said David Ross, CEO of The Ardonagh Group. “Having grown up in this area I am deeply aware of the quality of the talent pool in the midlands and I believe this initiative will make it one of the key areas globally for research into risk.”

In a statement, Ardonagh claims that Mullingar was chosen from many potential locations worldwide because of the “exceptional calibre and quality” of existing teams in the region, and the quality of life on offer there.

In a testament to the talent on offer in Westmeath and the broad midlands area, Ardonagh intends to work closely with the Athlone Institute of Technology on graduate recruitment.

Minister of State at the Department of Trade, Enterprise and Employment Robert Troy, TD, was “particularly pleased” that talent developed in the region would be retained. “By working with the Athlone Institute of Technology, graduates will have greater options to live and work in the midlands,” he said.

“While we have had a difficult 18 months, today’s significant announcement is a testament to the quality of talent and opportunities for companies investing in the midlands. It is a positive endorsement for Mullingar and a real sign that brighter days are ahead. The Midlands is not only a great place to live, but also an excellent location for businesses to establish and thrive. I wish the Ardonagh Group every success in their expansion into Westmeath,” Troy added.

Conor Brennan, CEO of Ardonagh-owned Irish insurance broker Arachas, created the initial concept for the data and risk management centre. Along with Ross and with support from the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, he has been instrumental in bringing this concept to life.

The centre will be led by Shane Keating as chief data officer.