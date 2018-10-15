These 8 firms are all hiring in data science right now

Data science has grown massively as a discipline in recent years, in part due to how valuable the insights it yields are to businesses. These companies all need data scientists to help them further their enterprise ambitions.

Human existence has become increasingly digital. As such, we produce reams and reams of data with every tap of our phone screen or click of the mouse.

It is the job of the data scientist to collect this data and harness it in such a way that it can produce illuminating insights. These types of insights are ones that were for a long time out of the reach of enterprises. Now that the previously unthinkable has become true, almost every business is lining up to cash in on what is being dubbed ‘the new oil’.

Data science is a rigorous and rewarding career that demands a high level of skill but, in turn, commands a lucrative salary and attractive employee benefits. If you think you fit the bill, these companies are all hiring in data science right now.

EY

Professional services firm EY has evolved since it was founded as an accountancy firm in the 19th century. It now operates in a variety of business areas, including data analytics and data engineering, and is hiring now.

Johnson & Johnson EDC

Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre (Johnson & Johnson EDC) develops, designs and delivers applications and software solutions to meet the business enterprise requirements of Johnson & Johnson’s Irish operation of more than 2,800 employees. It is seeking applicants for data and analytics roles.

Deloitte

Deloitte is one of the ‘Big Four’ accountancy firms, though to call it an accounting firm belies its variety of functions. In reality, Deloitte has since expanded from its origins in finance and now provides myriad consulting services, including in the areas of data analysis, data architecture and data privacy. You can check out the company’s careers page for more information.

Pramerica

Pramerica is the technology arm of insurance multinational Prudential Financial. It answers to any and all of the business enterprise software needs of the company. It is hiring now for a number of different data science positions, including data engineering, data visualisation and strategic analysts.

PwC

PwC has grown from its origins in finance and tax, and has expanded into providing management solutions to a client list that reads like a veritable ‘who’s who’ of global business. It is seeking applicants for data science roles.

Fidelity Investments

International financial services firm Fidelity Investments is one of the largest asset managers in the world. It oversees trillions of dollars worth of assets and employs the most cutting-edge technology solutions to remain at the top of the game in the world of finance. Founded in 1946, Fidelity Investments first landed in Ireland 50 years later. It is always growing its Irish team and has available roles in data science right now.

Accenture

Professional services firm Accenture employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland. It has a thriving analytics wing as well as a number of data science roles at its Irish-based multidisciplinary research and incubation hub at The Dock on Hanover Quay. You can check out its careers page to find out more about the data science positions on offer.

Zendesk

Zendesk wants to make customer service interactions less headache-inducing by leveraging the most innovative software to create platforms that better streamline the process. It needs a hefty development team to fuel these ambitions, including those well versed in analytics. It is hiring now for a number of roles.

