Pre-Halloween jobs bonanza with 1,643 new roles this week

It was a hectic week in the Careers section between an influx of jobs announcements and fascinating perspectives on data science.

As the spookiest day of the year fast approaches, we’re happy to report that the state of the jobs market will inspire more joy than fear.

We reported on a total of 1,643 jobs being created across the island of Ireland this week.

Just this morning (19 October), Meath-based telemetry company EMR committed to hiring 25 new people, effectively doubling its headcount on the back of a €500,000 investment.

Earlier in the week, Lisburn-based engineering firm Camlin announced the creation of 298 jobs at its Northern Irish headquarters.

Meanwhile, in Cork, business outsourcing company Voxpro announced 400 new positions at it gears up to open a new office at City Gate Mahon, adjacent to its current Cork HQ.

Pharma giant MSD confirmed plans to construct a new standalone manufacturing plant in Carlow next to its existing facility, bringing 170 roles to Leinster.

Finally, in a blockbuster announcement, Eir revealed that it will take on 750 new hires at regional hubs around Sligo, Cork and Limerick. Almost half of the roles (350) will be based in Sligo, while the remainder will be split between Limerick and Cork.

As well as there being plenty of activity on the jobs creation front, this week was Data Science Week on Siliconrepublic.com. We had a bevy of excellent content celebrating various perspectives on what is a burgeoning and exciting industry.

We caught up with actuary and data scientist Martin McGovern, who works at the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA), and he told us why data science isn’t purely a numbers game.

We also talked to Steve Flinter, who directs artificial intelligence practice at Mastercard Labs, about what advice he would give to those making their way up the data science ladder.

Finally, Pramerica data analysis specialist Stephanie Visser talked about moving from a small South African suburb to a rural town in Co Donegal.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

