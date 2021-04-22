Deem’s travel-tech hiring plans are taking off again

Deem is currently seeking engineers in Ireland to help modernise its corporate travel management platform.

When travel-tech company Deem announced its expansion into Ireland with 50 new jobs a couple of years ago, it wasn’t expecting a pandemic to disrupt its plans.

By the time Government restrictions were first introduced last year, it had filled 30 of the new roles. These were tech jobs at its IDA Ireland-backed European innovation centre in Dublin.

Now, as the vaccine roll-out continues and businesses are looking at opening back up, the company is kicking off recruitment again.

Ashutosh Saxena, Deem’s director of engineering and director of Ireland operations, told Siliconrepublic.com that new hires will be working on modernising and revamping the company’s tech, originally developed by engineers in Silicon Valley in the two decades following its launch in 1999.

The California-headquartered company develops booking and management tools that are are used by corporate customers and travel management companies.

It was acquired by Enterprise Holdings, the car rental provider with operations in almost 100 countries and territories, at the start of 2019. Deem had been providing the technology behind Enterprise Holdings’ EHIDirect travel booking platform since 2011.

Deem now has offices in the US, India and Ireland, but employees are currently working remotely because of Covid-19. New joiners at its Dublin tech base can expect to work remotely before the company eventually returns to the office when it is safe to do so.

The majority of the new roles will be for front and back-end engineers, Saxena said. He is hoping to find people with Golang and gRPC skills in particular, as well as iOS and QA automation engineers.

R&D is the main focus of the Dublin team, and Deem requires its staff to focus on iOS and Android development and shaping its technology through AI, personalisation and more.

Saxena said the goal is to make booking flights and other travel options easier for Deem customers, while also helping engineers with more efficient builds and roll-outs.

Deem is currently recruiting for a number of engineering roles in Dublin, including software engineers and mobile QA engineers.