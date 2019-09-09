Deloitte announces more than 230 graduate positions across Ireland

Professional services firm Deloitte is inviting applicants from a broad array of disciplines to apply for its graduate programme.

Deloitte has launched its graduate recruitment programme for 2020 and confirmed that it will create 230 graduate roles across its offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

The company has also noted that it has vacancies for experienced-hire roles across areas such as risk advisory, tax, consulting and technology consulting, as well as undergraduate work placements and internship programmes.

Deloitte is inviting applications from a broad range of disciplines, including business, accounting, computer science, engineering, maths, science, law, arts and more. Interested parties can apply for roles in tax, restructuring services, risk advisory, consulting, technology consulting, audit and assurance, and financial advisory.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Harry Goddard, CEO of Deloitte Ireland, said: “At Deloitte, it’s our people who make us who we are and help us to succeed. Our colleagues’ individual backgrounds, skills, interests and ideas bring to the table a plethora of new and fresh thinking.

“Our success consistently lies in the fact that we recruit people who look at complex issues through a different lens. We’re excited to hear from people who want to work in this inclusive and collaborative environment.”

Niamh Geraghty, people and purpose partner at Deloitte, added: “[Here], people have the opportunity to develop their careers and grow personally and professionally. We have an environment of continuous learning, with a world-class leadership development programme designed to develop the future leaders of our business.

“In addition to this, joining Deloitte offers the opportunity to work with some of the biggest companies not only in Ireland but across the globe. We believe that the work we do, from our partners to our interns, makes an impact on our clients, our people and in the wider society in which we operate. We are looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of graduate colleagues in the coming year who are keen to make such an impact too.”