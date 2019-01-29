Minister Simon Coveney reveals 110 new roles in Cork and Sligo

DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will take on 30 new recruits at its Ringaskiddy hub. Additionally, Capita Customer Solutions is set to hire 80 following the signing of a three-year contract with Electric Ireland.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, TD, confirmed yesterday (28 January) that two Irish companies are set to recruit a total of 110 people.

Medtech company DePuy Synthes will hire 30 new employees in Cork as part of a massive €36m investment in research and development. Also hiring this week is Capita Customer Solutions, which will take on a total of 80 people across Cork and Sligo.

DePuy Synthes was acquired by life sciences giant Johnson & Johnson in 1998. It manufactures orthopaedic products such as knee and hip replacement joints at its innovation centre in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. The Cork centre already employs more than 1,000 people.

IDA Ireland said that the investment will lead to “significant developments at [DePuy Synthes’] materials and surface technology centre, including colocation with Johnson & Johnson’s 3D printing centre of excellence”.

Meanwhile, Capita Customer Solutions has announced 80 new roles following the signing of a three-year €12m contract with Electric Ireland for the provision of credit control and collection services. The deal may be extended to a further four years to the tune of €13m.

It will see Capita provide an operations centre at an office in Cork with a satellite operation in Sligo. The bulk of the roles (60) will be based in Cork while an additional 20 will be in Sligo.

“This is very good news not just for Capita, but for the communities in Cork and Sligo where the company is based,” Coveney said. He added: “Devising personalised solutions for customers in difficult situations requires creativity as well as empathy, and I think the fact that Electric Ireland and Capita are focused on delivering a compassionate customer service is to be commended.”

Though it may be tempting to assume that the year would get off to a lethargic start on the jobs creation front, this couldn’t be further from the truth for 2019. In addition to these aforementioned newly created positions, this month has seen Facebook confirm plans to hire 1,000 new recruits. January has also seen SaaS goliath Salesforce reveal plans to recruit a staggering 1,500 people at the soon-to-be constructed Salesforce Tower, which will mirror its famous San Francisco hub.