Dedicated robotics branch at DesignPro will create 30 Limerick jobs

DesignPro aims to gain a larger foothold in the robotics industry over the next two years and needs to expand its team to make that possible

DesignPro, a provider of precision automation and machine build services, has announced that it will create 30 new jobs at its hub in Rathkeale, Co Limerick. The firm’s managing director, Paul Collins, broke the news at an exclusive customer event held yesterday (25 September).

At the same event, Collins also launched the company’s new dedicated robotics division. This division will trade as a separate sister branch named DesignPro Robotics.

DesignPro, which was first founded in 2004, intends to gain a larger foothold in the robotics market over the next two years. These ambitions are aided by recently awarded Enterprise Ireland funding valued at €534,000.

“We are delighted to have made this announcement surrounded by the very best in the industry with regards our customers, suppliers, partners and indeed our own team,” Collins beamed at the event, which saw it showcase its R&D facility to a select group of clients coming from a variety of industries.

“This is an important milestone for DesignPro, having now been at the Rathkeale facility since 2015. We are excited for this next new step. The addition of the robotics branch will not only bring team growth and new opportunities but will ensure DesignPro stays at the forefront of automation and robotics going forward.”

DesignPro has previously hit headlines for its move into river turbine technology after securing millions in Horizon 2020 (H2020) funding. The hydrokinetic turbine, which can harness energy from the world’s rivers, canals and estuaries, was described by Collins at the time as a “simple mechanism” which takes water flow and swirls it on a rounded surface to increase velocity.

The announcement further strengthens the argument that Limerick is the next Irish sci-tech hub. The buzz around the Munster city stems from the blend of effective policy, big-hitter multinationals and thriving talent pipeline, all creating optimal employment conditions in the region.