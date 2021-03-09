Digital HR firm Frankli to bring 20 new jobs to Sligo

Frankli will be hiring across sales, marketing, support and software development and has welcomed former Morgan McKinley CEO Aldagh McDonogh to the team.

Frankli, a technology company led out of Sligo, will be hiring for 20 new jobs in the region over the next two years.

The company, which develops a digital performance and engagement management system for employees and managers, recently closed a €725,000 pre-seed funding round and has already begun a new €2m seed round.

Early investors in the company include Enterprise Ireland, NDRC, Pigsback founder Michael Dwyer, LotusWorks founder Fergal Broder and a number of private angel investors. It has customers in diverse industries, including CPL Group, Fenero and SL Controls.

Frankli has said it will use the funding to grow its marketing, sales, support and software development teams, and to enter into new markets. The company has already welcomed its newest team member, former Morgan McKinley CEO Aldagh McDonogh, as a co-founder focusing on strategy, growth and brand.

New jobs at Frankli

There are currently 10 people working at Frankli. The company’s CEO, Noel Dykes, said that while some of the new roles can be carried out remotely, they present an opportunity to work from “picturesque Sligo”.

“The pandemic has shown all of us that there is more to life than commuting and paying huge rents in our cities,” said Dykes. “We are proud to be a Sligo-headquartered technology company and part of a growing tech north-west cluster. As well as an abundance of open spaces and affordable living in this region, we can offer fantastic career progression.”

Dykes added that the fresh funding will help the tech company scale its team and build its product suite.

“We are in growth mode and excited to be able to offer 20 roles in what promises to be an exciting period ahead. We are also delighted to welcome somebody of Aldagh’s experience and calibre to our leadership team.

“Our mission is to help people celebrate great work. The name Frankli comes from a play on the term ‘to speak frankly’. All too often in work people shy away from declaring how they really feel about their work, managers fail to address underperformance, and time and time again organisations miss the opportunity to celebrate great work by great people when it matters. Frankli helps them to change that.”

McDonogh said that with remote working and hybrid working models here to stay, she was impressed with what the Frankli team had built. “I see a real solution for employees and managers to collaborate around their performance,” she added.

Learn more about jobs at Frankli here.