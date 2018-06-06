DMS Governance to hire 50 in Cashel

The fund governance firm with offices in both Dublin and Tipeprary, is seeking applicants for a variety of positions.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, today (6 June) announced that DMS Governance, a professional services and fund governance firm, will create 50 new roles in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

This, in conjunction with an expansion of the company’s Dublin office, will bring the total employee headcount to 150. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

DMS Governance, which recently acquired Tipperary-based Irish aviation services company Aviation Corporate Services (AvCS), is seeking applicants for highly skilled roles in financial services and accounting. More details can be found here.

DMS Governance provides an array of investment fund structures and strategies to its clients and currently boasts a total of $350bn worth of assets under management. According to the company, it works with 60pc of the top investment managers globally.

A number of government officials were on hand to celebrate the good news. Minister Humphreys stated that this development was evidence that the Irish Government’s strategy to create jobs in regional areas was working, while Minister of State for Accountability in Financial Services and Insurance Michael D’Arcy, TD, wished DMS Governance continued success in the future.

He said: “The IFS2020 strategy is committed to delivering 30pc of international financial services jobs outside Dublin and this investment highlights the talent available throughout Ireland.”

