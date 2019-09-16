DMS announces 50 new financial services jobs in Cashel

The global governance, risk and compliance company announced plans for a significant expansion in its Ireland-based workforce.

Global governance, risk and compliance company DMS announced today (16 September) that it will significantly increase its Ireland-based workforce, creating an additional 50 roles in Cashel, Tipperary.

The 50 new positions are now open, with roles for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants.

After acquiring Aviation Corporate Services in 2018, DMS announced that it would create 50 new jobs in Cashel, but the company is now doubling down on its plans for the Tipperary base. On the back of recent expansion in Dublin, this brings the company’s total commitment to employment in Ireland to more than 200 staff.

Speaking at the official opening of the company’s new office in Cashel, Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said “I am delighted to be here today with the DMS Governance team to celebrate the opening of its new office and to announce that another 50 highly-skilled financial service positions will be coming to Cashel.

“This once again highlights the Government’s success in ensuring we have the conditions necessary to encourage ongoing job creation in the regions. I would like to congratulate DMS Governance, thank them for this investment in Tipperary and wish them the very best for the future.”

Minister of State with responsibility for insurance and financial services, Michael D’Arcy, TD, added that the prospect of new roles in financial services outside of Dublin “highlights the talent available throughout Ireland.”

Derek Delaney, chief operating office at DMS, said: “When DMS initially acquired Aviation Corporate Services in Cashel, we were extremely impressed with the quality and experience of their existing team and had anticipated recruiting up to 80 further staff members locally.

“Since that time, we are pleased to report on the high calibre and quantity of local candidates, and now colleagues, that we have recruited. As a result of this significant growth, our assurance in this new DMS location has been validated and we are now placing several global centres of excellence in the new Cashel office.”