DocuSign to hire as many as 1,000 people in Dublin

DocuSign has indicated that is has lofty recruitment plans for Dublin and will take on up to 1,000 new recruits at its docklands office.

US software firm DocuSign has revealed plans to majorly expand its Dublin employee headcount. The company projects that it will take on as many as 1,000 people within the next five years.

DocuSign chief executive Dan Springer, speaking to The Irish Times, said the company was seeking applicants across a broad range of disciplines such as software engineering, sales and customer support.

In a recent trip to Ireland, Springer praised how “cosmopolitan” Ireland is in terms of hiring. He said: “The city is great because there are people from everywhere living here, so as well as being able to take on people who have fantastic language and tech skills, they also really understand the culture of the country with which they are dealing and that’s something you don’t get everywhere.”

The software-as-a-service firm, which is headquartered in San Francisco, currently employs 3,200 people around the world. More than 10pc of its staff – roughly 400 people – are employed in the Republic of Ireland.

DocuSign first set up shop in Ireland in 2015 and has steadily grown its employee numbers since then. It recently leased a 100,000 sq ft office space in Dublin’s docklands, which it hopes to have completely kitted out by the end of 2019.

Another company that has recently announced hiring plans in Ireland is JRI America, a subsidiary of the Japanese IT financial services company Japan Research Institute. The company is set to expand its technology centre in Tralee, Co Kerry, and will recruit 100 new people over the next five years in the process.

Roughly 25 of these roles will be created at a newly founded security operations centre. The firm will hire across a range of security functions including security operations, threat vulnerability analysis and more. The remainder of the roles will be in JRI America’s existing Tralee teams, including development, QA/testing, data centre support and infrastructure.

Speaking of the JRI announcement, managing director and CIO Michael O’Dea said: “Today’s announcement of the commencement of operations in our security operations centre in Tralee is a welcome addition, providing additional roles necessary to our cybersecurity capability.”