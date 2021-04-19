Dublin digital start-up Spark to fill 50 new jobs

Spark will be hiring across product design, software engineering and data analytics with some support roles in finance and marketing.

Data solutions and product development company Spark is set to hire for 50 new roles over the next year.

The Dublin-based start-up was founded last September and since then has grown its headcount to 25. Now, on the back of a recent investment, it plans to expand its team further in Ireland and beyond.

The company didn’t disclose the investment figure or its backer, but described it as a “healthy six-figure sum” and said the investor has committed to further financial support over the next year.

The funds will go towards developing digital products, recruiting new people and launching a local venture studio in partnership with a Toronto-based venture fund. This studio aims to provide Irish founders and start-ups with the resources to move “from idea to launch, something not yet seen in the start-up ecosystem”, according to Spark co-founder John Clark.

“Founders need a new set of tools and broader resources to help their start-up journey and set themselves up for success,” Clark said. “Traditional support and funding methods aren’t aligned and are often unavailable for early-stage businesses, resulting in great ideas and fantastic founders either failing or never getting their idea to market.

“Our studio aims to change that … We believe this, and ideas like it, are exactly what’s needed to create a robust and sustainable Irish start-up community.”

Spark’s services span data-led technology consulting and advisory, solution development and delivery, and training and support. It will be hiring across product design, software engineering and data analytics, with some support roles in finance and marketing.

As a remote-first company, the jobs will be open to candidates across Ireland and Europe. However, in-person collaboration will be encouraged at the company’s current base in Dogpatch Labs in Dublin. For those who don’t live in Dublin, Spark will offer an allowance to use a co-working space.

Find out more about jobs at the company here.