Almost 200 operational roles up for grabs at Echelon Data Centres

Echelon Data Centres will construct hubs in Clondalkin and Arklow, creating construction roles initially and operational jobs once the centres are completed.

Irish company Echelon Data Centres has today (30 January) confirmed plans to construct two different data centres in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, and Arklow, Co Wicklow, in a €1bn development.

The two centres will be 44,000 and 45,000 sq m respectively with a total capacity of 180MV. This capacity across the two wholly owned facilities is the equivalent of 34pc of all operational capacity currently available in Ireland.

The ambitious project will initially generate 910 construction jobs. Once the centres are complete, the firm will take on 190 operational staff. The majority (100) of the positions will be based in the Clondalkin hub and the remaining 90 will be in Arklow. Echelon is owned by Aldgate Developments, a UK and Ireland-based property development company.

Speaking at an announcement today in Dublin’s Davenport Hotel, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “This €1bn investment is fantastic news for Ireland, especially as it’s one that will use a number of Irish suppliers and domestic expertise in its delivery. Success breeds success and Echelon’s new presence here will add to our increasing reputation as a great place to do business.”

She continued: “It’s particularly encouraging to see an indigenous company making this type of commitment to a sector that we think of as being dominated by Silicon Valley giants.”

Echelon CEO Niall Molloy said that the organisation hopes to become one of Europe’s biggest data centre providers with the construction of the aforementioned two sites and other sites in the pipeline. Molloy was quick to point out that the facilities are not only equivalent to 34pc of all current operational capacity, but 15pc of all capacity in planning and development.

He added: “This will enable us to accommodate future growth strategies for clients. Echelon’s hands-on and flexible approach to meeting customer requirements goes as far as offering a site identification, acquisition and development service.”