EDPAC International creates 50 jobs at Cork manufacturing plant

Manufacturer EDPAC International announced 50 new jobs at the opening of its newly extended manufacturing plant in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Data centre and air-cooling systems manufacturer EDPAC International has officially opened its new manufacturing site extension in Cork today (5 April).

The Irish-owned company already has sites in Newmarket and Carrigaline. This new extension at Carrigaline will see EDPAC International hire 50 new employees in the next two years, adding to its current staff number of more than 80.

In particular, the company will be looking for design engineers, refrigeration technicians, plumbers, electricians, quality engineers and logistics personnel.

EDPAC International managing director Noel Lynch said the opening of the extended manufacturing site will enhance productivity. “We have a number of exciting international and national projects in the pipeline, and look forward to continuing to grow and develop from our Cork sites in Carrigaline and Newmarket,” he said.

An Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD, officially opened the new extension and said that EDPAC International offers a high-quality solution, is innovative in design and has outstanding customer service, all helping to create “a world-class product”.

EDPAC International has installations all around the world including Doha Airport, Hong Kong’s Metro, the BBC and most hospitals around Ireland.

With the new extension, the Carrigaline manufacturing site now measures more than 5,000 sq m and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a new environmental test laboratory and dedicated factory witness test facility. The Newmarket site supports the Carrigaline factory, providing prefabricated components and manufacturing high-quality air-handling systems to customer specifications.

EDPAC International is also supported by Enterprise Ireland and has recently been approved for the Enterprise Ireland Operational Excellence Programme, which will further enhance development at the company.

Enterprise Ireland’s David Byrne said EDPAC International is an excellent example of an innovative, regionally based company with global ambition. “Regional businesses like EDPAC contribute to a robust local economy and this expansion represents EDPAC’s continued commitment to Cork and the wider region.”